Grading Bears' offense, defense in brutal loss vs. Lions
CHICAGO — Through 45 minutes Sunday, the Bears appeared to be coasting to a much-needed win over the Detroit Lions. But all hell broke loose in the fourth quarter as the Lions erased a 14-point deficit to knock off the Bears 31-30 at Soldier Field. Quarterback Justin Fields authored...
Centre Daily
Rams QB John Wolford Has Brutal Honesty About Offense vs. Cardinals
In the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it was more of the same story, with the offense struggling to find any rhythm. No, starting backup quarterback John Wolford in place of an injured Matthew Stafford didn't make things easier, but Sunday's performance was in line with how they've looked all season long.
Centre Daily
Ball For Naught: Did Bad Call Impact Bills OT Loss to Vikings?
The epic is over but even the epilogue of the Buffalo Bills' interconference thriller against the Minnesota Vikings, a 33-30 victory for the latter, features its own twists and turns. The latest comes from the NFL's officiating boss Walt Anderson, who addressed one of the contest's most pivotal plays, namely...
Centre Daily
The Fundamental Failing of the Browns Defense
The most damning statement that can be made about the Cleveland Browns defense this season is they are unable to stop offenses that can both run and pass. Their success is predicated on the opposing offense becoming one-dimensional either by choice or the Browns having enough success early to force the change.
Centre Daily
Run Game Woes Resurface as Seahawks Potential Achilles Heel in Loss to Bucs
Among several factors that helped the Seahawks turn their season around in October and orchestrate a four-game winning streak, a once dreadful run defense tightened the screws, in turn dramatically improving their third down efficiency. Likewise, the arrival of rookie sensation Ken Walker III sparked the rushing attack on offense, having a similar impact on their own third down production to sustain drives.
Centre Daily
Best Monday Night Football Betting Promos & Bonuses for Eagles-Commanders Tonight
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a clash of NFC East clubs in the Week 10 Monday Night Football game when the Washington Commanders travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The potential for touchdowns on either side of the ball should make for compelling wagering, so be sure to grab these Monday Night Football betting sportsbook promo codes that deliver more than $4000 in welcome bonuses.
Centre Daily
Kerby Joseph Is Worst PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 10
After a solid performance against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, rookie safety Kerby Joseph had a game to forget at Soldier Field. The young defensive back was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his breakout performance last week. This week, though, Joseph looked like a...
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Lose Control’? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Centre Daily
Dolphins-Browns Week 10 Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 39-17 victory against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which was highlighted by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who is out because of a knee injury, paving the way for rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup. Along with Bridgewater, the other inactives were RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, TE Hunter Long and WR River Cracraft.
Centre Daily
How Are They Doing It? Georgia’s Defense Continues to Stack Insane Performances
"For the third week, we've had no overlap in our calls. We went Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State. I don't want to minimize what our team is doing right now in terms of commitment to practice, toughness, and doing things the right way." Zero overlap. Those were Kirby Smart's words Saturday...
Centre Daily
Week 11 Odds: Panthers at Ravens
After a mini "bye week" the Panthers are ready to turn the page to this week's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. With a win, Carolina can move to within a game of first place in the NFC South where a loss could give them sole possession of the No. 3 overall pick (if the season ended this Sunday).
Centre Daily
What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?
Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
Report: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz Out for Season With Knee Injury
The veteran leads the team with four touchdowns this season.
Centre Daily
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers
The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Centre Daily
Five Thoughts: Kenny Pickett a Mixed Bag With Flashes
Coming out of the bye week, there was a renewed sense of optimism going into the second half of the season. The Pittsburgh Steelers were entering the much easier side of their schedule and T.J. Watt was scheduled to come back. Throwing a small wrench into those plans, however, was...
Centre Daily
Pass Rush was Not a One-Man Show
NASHVILLE – Just imagine what the Tennessee Titans’ defensive front could have done had Jeffery Simmons played. Even without their injured Pro Bowl lineman – inarguably the most talented player among them – that unit pressured and pestered Denver’s Russell Wilson from start to finish on Sunday, particularly at the finish.
Centre Daily
Cowboys at Vikings: ‘We’re Nobody’s Underdogs’ - and Guess Who Oddsmakers Pick?
FRISCO - Wait ... What?. We don't waste a lot of time around here pretending to understand the inner-workings of the oddsmakers' thinking when it comes to setting point spreads and favorites and whatnot. We just know that if you put too much real money on a game in conflict...
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 11/13/2022
The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Chicago Bears in a Sunday afternoon NFC North NFL matchup at Soldier Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Bears prediction and pick, laid out below. Detroit has gone...
Yardbarker
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
