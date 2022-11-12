ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and potentially saved […] The post ‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far

During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. While the Chiefs had their way with the Jaguars, it was a frustrating day for Kansas City, on the injury side of the football. Kansas City lost some key players on Sunday, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Father Of NFL Star Is Reportedly Dead At 45

The father of a promising NFL linebacker has tragically died at the age of 45. Devin White, a second-team All-Pro in 2020 and a Pro Bowler in 2021, lost his father this week. He was only 45 years old. "Condolences to Bucs linebacker Devin White, whose father, Carlos Thomas, passed...
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Son Is Considering 4 Major Schools

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit played college football at Ohio State. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has four boys, with the youngest, Chase Herbstreit, still being in high school. He attends St. Xavier in Cincinnati. Will we see Chase Herbstreit playing major college football? According to a report,...
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

