Abortion rights wins in Kentucky, elsewhere stoke supporters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lexie Overstreet logged plenty of miles on foot, knocking on doors to try to persuade Kentuckians not to take away one of the last legal paths to restoring abortion rights in the state. Now she's hoping her side's win at the ballot box Tuesday will convince...
Kentucky oversite committee reviews 'unacceptable', long poll lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Kentucky Capitol Building on Nov. 10, an oversight committee met to discuss ways to fix issues seen on election day. One of the issues that seemed to be at the top of most official's minds on Thursday was the long lines some voters faced.
Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Democrats lost an initial round Thursday in their legal fight challenging the new Republican-drawn boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled the congressional and state House maps crafted by the GOP-dominated legislature early this year did not violate...
Rand Paul clings on to Kentucky Senate seat for third term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul is heading back to the United States Senate representing Kentucky for a third term. He beat his Democrat opponent, Charles Booker, in the state’s midterm election on Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. Paul has 12 years under his belt as senator...
Republican Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Erin Houchin has won election to the U.S. House in Indiana's 9th Congressional District. The former Indiana state senator defeated teacher and Democratic challenger Matt Fyfe. Houchin left her state Senate seat after eight years. She campaigned on her “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and always backing...
Keller reelected to Kentucky Supreme Court, beating Fischer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller has been reelected, overcoming a strong challenge from longtime state lawmaker Joseph Fischer. In winning another eight-year term, Keller defeated one of the state's most prominent abortion opponents. Fischer, an attorney from northern Kentucky, has served in the state House for more than two decades, and the Republican was at the forefront of legislative efforts to restrict abortion.
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
VERIFY: Are the claims made on Amendment 2 in political ads true?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Election Day only one day away, you've likely seen an increase of political ads on television. Some of the ads are urging Kentucky voters to vote either 'yes' or 'no' on Amendment 2, which deals directly with abortion access and whether you believe there's a constitutional right to one in the state.
Here's what to expect at the polling booth in southern Indiana locations
INDIANA, USA — Election Day is just one day away and Indiana officials in Clark and Floyd counties are making sure voters know what to bring and what they can expect at polls. Voters must bring a form of identification in order to vote so be sure to bring...
Former Kentuckiana shelter dog wins national 'Hero Dog' award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentuckiana's own Ethan, who was once left dying outside the Kentucky Humane Society, has won a national award for inspiring so many people after overcoming incredible odds. Ethan is the winner of the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. The American Humane Hero Dog Awards is...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
Show Us Your Holiday Digs Photo Contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to enter Digs Home and Garden’s Holiday Décor Contest!. Upload a photo of your holiday décor for the chance to win a fully decorated tree, a holiday wreath, (and bragging rights). Happy Holidays!. Voting for the winner begins 12/5. Official Contest...
'I couldn't leave the driveway'; Kentucky man recounts winning $2M from Powerball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While no Kentuckian won the Powerball's billion-dollar jackpot, one Graves County resident did walk away with some hefty winnings thanks to a $3 ticket!. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Rickie Melton, of Symsonia, Ky., won $2 million, the largest prize from Saturday night's drawing. Melton's winning...
Saturday morning snow, cold conditions this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: ISP Sellerburg announced that they've already worked on four crashes this morning. They advise everyone to, "PLEASE slow down and give extra space and time as you commute today." Are you ready for the snow? Whether you are or not, it's here!. We enjoyed several...
