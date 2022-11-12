ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Election recounts possible in tight Indiana House races

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The Republican candidate for a southern Indiana legislative seat plans to seek a recount after updated vote tallies showed him losing by 155 votes. The Clark County Election Board released unofficial results Friday that gave Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville the slight lead over Republican Scott Hawkins, wiping out a 35-vote lead that Hawkins had in preliminary totals issued Tuesday night.
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
KENTUCKY STATE
Judge upholds GOP-crafted redistricting maps in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky Democrats lost an initial round Thursday in their legal fight challenging the new Republican-drawn boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled the congressional and state House maps crafted by the GOP-dominated legislature early this year did not violate...
KENTUCKY STATE
Republican Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Erin Houchin has won election to the U.S. House in Indiana's 9th Congressional District. The former Indiana state senator defeated teacher and Democratic challenger Matt Fyfe. Houchin left her state Senate seat after eight years. She campaigned on her “pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and always backing...
INDIANA STATE
Keller reelected to Kentucky Supreme Court, beating Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller has been reelected, overcoming a strong challenge from longtime state lawmaker Joseph Fischer. In winning another eight-year term, Keller defeated one of the state's most prominent abortion opponents. Fischer, an attorney from northern Kentucky, has served in the state House for more than two decades, and the Republican was at the forefront of legislative efforts to restrict abortion.
KENTUCKY STATE
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center

COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
VERIFY: Are the claims made on Amendment 2 in political ads true?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Election Day only one day away, you've likely seen an increase of political ads on television. Some of the ads are urging Kentucky voters to vote either 'yes' or 'no' on Amendment 2, which deals directly with abortion access and whether you believe there's a constitutional right to one in the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
Show Us Your Holiday Digs Photo Contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to enter Digs Home and Garden’s Holiday Décor Contest!. Upload a photo of your holiday décor for the chance to win a fully decorated tree, a holiday wreath, (and bragging rights). Happy Holidays!. Voting for the winner begins 12/5. Official Contest...
KENTUCKY STATE
Saturday morning snow, cold conditions this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPDATE: ISP Sellerburg announced that they've already worked on four crashes this morning. They advise everyone to, "PLEASE slow down and give extra space and time as you commute today." Are you ready for the snow? Whether you are or not, it's here!. We enjoyed several...
Louisville local news

