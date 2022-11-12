Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After Adrian Martinez left Saturday night's game at Baylor with an apparent lower leg injury, sources have said the Kansas State quarterback is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The potential exists Martinez will be out the next two weeks through the end of the regular season. Sources have...
Kansas State football: 4 reasons Wildcats will win Big 12 over Texas, TCU
Only a few teams are still in contention for the Big 12 football championship in 2022. With three weeks left in the regular season, any combination of Baylor, Kansas, K-State, TCU, Texas, and Oklahoma State may win a place in the conference title game. The two lucky teams will then face off on December 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Out of all those teams, TCU currently carries the best record. However, we feel that it’s the Kansas State Wildcats who will eventually win the Big 12 championship. Here we will discuss the four reasons why Kansas State Wildcats football will win the Big 12 title over Texas and TCU.
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
Unpacking Baylor's Most Humbling Loss Under Dave Aranda
Bears laid an egg in huge game vs. Kansas State in perplexingly bad performance.
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. The Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor should still be riding high after a victory, while K-State will be looking to get back in the win column.
Top 2024 QB DJ Lagway Visiting Waco vs. Kansas State
Baylor Bears Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Bear news as Baylor looks to improve on an already impressive class.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas State Men’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class
The Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Wildcats, led by coach first-year coach Jerome Tang, are coming off a losing season in 2021-22, one that led to coach Bruce Weber’s resignation.
Markquis Nowell rescues Kansas State in win over Cal
Markquis Nowell had a critical four-point play, helping Kansas State withstand a furious charge by Cal in a 63-54 victory
K-State inks highly regarded three-man 2023 signing class
MANHATTAN – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang announced the signing of three highly-touted high school seniors – Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy), Robert “R.J.” Jones (Denton, Texas/Wasatch Academy [Utah]) and Macaleab “Buddy” Rich (East St. Louis, Mo./East Saint Louis [Ill.]) – to National Letters of Intent during the Fall National Signing Period on Friday afternoon (November 11).
UPDATE: 🎥 Manhattan Eagles win State Championship game
UPDATE: Manhattan Eagles win, final score 38-8. UPDATE: As of 2:55 pm, the Manhattan Eagles lead 30-0 against the Cornerstone Saints. Here are a couple video highlights from the game submitted to Little Apple Post by a fan. Video highlight of pass from Ethan Goff to Grant Amerin. In the...
Mart, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Marlin High School basketball team will have a game with Mart High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
KCTV 5
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
WacoTrib.com
Waco teen indicted in 2021 shooting death of University High quarterback
A Waco teen was indicted Thursday in the 2021 shooting death of a University High School student athlete. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in connection to the May 14, 2021, shooting of Tydreun Felder at Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle. Hall has been free on a $75,000 bond following his arrest last year.
KWTX
Waco teenager indicted in death of high school athlete
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who said he was trying to clear a jammed pistol when it fired and caused the death of a University High School two-sport athlete in May 2021 was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Paul Allen Hall, 18, on a second-degree...
WIBW
Five taken to hospital in Monday morning crash in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash Monday morning in East Topeka. The crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. Monday near S.E. 28th and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police at the scene said a gold Jeep sport...
Residents of These 5 Metro Areas Pay Less for Groceries
Your location has a big impact on your grocery bill.
City of Manhattan 2022 Veterans Day Parade
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The annual Flint Hills Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan is just one of many events happening today to honor United States veterans.
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
WIBW
1 killed in SW Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Friday night shooting at 29th and Villa West Drive is now being investigated as a homicide after the man who was shot has been pronounced dead. According to TPD, officers were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive at 5:43 p.m., and upon arrival, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hosptial where he was later pronounced deceased.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0