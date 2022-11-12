Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburg This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Related
SFGate
Villanova 69, No. 24 Princeton 59
PRINCETON (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Cunningham 4-9, Stone 4-5, Chen 1-5, St. Rose 1-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cunningham 2, Morton 1, Stone 1) Turnovers: 12 (Morton 3, Chen 3, Cunningham 2, Stone 2, Mitchell 1, St. Rose...
SFGate
Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21 OT
GTWN_Moultrie 3 pass from Holley (Ryan kick), 07:04. BUCK_Bennett 93 kickoff return (Schearer kick), 10:45. BUCK_Bennett 10 run (Gary pass from Semptimphelter), 00:47. RUSHING_Bucknell, Co. Bennett 7-63, Ni. Semptimphelter 10-21, Ru. Baker 17-17, Ok. Ayungo 1-1, Al. Brown 2-(minus 8). Georgetown, Jo. Stakely 12-42, He. Moultrie III 10-35, Ty. Knoop 5-21, Jo. Tomas 1-4, Ma. Gudger 1-3, Ca. Pygatt 1-2, Pi. Holley 4-(minus 11).
SFGate
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT
CANISIUS (1-1) Maslennikov 1-3 0-0 3, Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Henderson 7-12 3-4 19, Long 7-8 2-5 19, Staveskie 2-9 6-8 11, Moultrie 3-6 2-3 10, Okpoh 1-3 3-4 5, J.Fritz 3-6 5-6 12, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 84. Halftime_Canisius 34-33. 3-Point Goals_St....
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
SFGate
San Diego 74, NJIT 64
SAN DIEGO (3-0) J.Delaire 5-13 0-2 12, Earlington 2-7 9-9 15, McKinney 1-3 3-3 5, Townsend 8-15 1-1 21, Williams 6-16 3-6 16, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 2-4 0-0 5, Gultekin 0-1 0-0 0, Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-21 74. Halftime_San Diego 39-33....
ESPN
Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs Monmouth Hawks November 16 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The Monmouth Hawks (2-1) visit the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-2) at Reitz Arena on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Loyola (MD) averaged 53.8 points per game last year, 7.8 fewer than the 61.6 Monmouth allowed per contest. The Greyhounds were 3-1 last season when they put up more than 62 points.
NBC Sports
Dunn’s late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova
PHILADELPHIA — Khalif Battle got lost in a swarm of delirious Temple students that had mobbed the court in celebration of one of the program’s wildest wins in years. The tiniest of ticks were stuck on the clock. Hey, it had been 10 years since the Owls knocked...
CBS Sports
Villanova vs. Delaware State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, bets for Nov. 14 by proven model
The 16th-ranked Villanova Wildcats look to rebound in a big way when they take on the Delaware State Hornets in non-conference action on Monday night. The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off a 68-64 loss at Temple on Friday. The defeat snapped an eight-game winning streak in Philadelphia Big Five play. The Hornets (1-1), who opened the season with a 95-57 loss at Virginia Tech, beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday. Villanova is missing two players in senior Justin Moore (Achilles Tendon) and freshman forward Cam Whitmore (right thumb surgery).
Comments / 0