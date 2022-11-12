ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Villanova 69, No. 24 Princeton 59

PRINCETON (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Cunningham 4-9, Stone 4-5, Chen 1-5, St. Rose 1-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cunningham 2, Morton 1, Stone 1) Turnovers: 12 (Morton 3, Chen 3, Cunningham 2, Stone 2, Mitchell 1, St. Rose...
Bucknell 24, Georgetown 21 OT

GTWN_Moultrie 3 pass from Holley (Ryan kick), 07:04. BUCK_Bennett 93 kickoff return (Schearer kick), 10:45. BUCK_Bennett 10 run (Gary pass from Semptimphelter), 00:47. RUSHING_Bucknell, Co. Bennett 7-63, Ni. Semptimphelter 10-21, Ru. Baker 17-17, Ok. Ayungo 1-1, Al. Brown 2-(minus 8). Georgetown, Jo. Stakely 12-42, He. Moultrie III 10-35, Ty. Knoop 5-21, Jo. Tomas 1-4, Ma. Gudger 1-3, Ca. Pygatt 1-2, Pi. Holley 4-(minus 11).
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT

CANISIUS (1-1) Maslennikov 1-3 0-0 3, Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Henderson 7-12 3-4 19, Long 7-8 2-5 19, Staveskie 2-9 6-8 11, Moultrie 3-6 2-3 10, Okpoh 1-3 3-4 5, J.Fritz 3-6 5-6 12, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 84. Halftime_Canisius 34-33. 3-Point Goals_St....
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
San Diego 74, NJIT 64

SAN DIEGO (3-0) J.Delaire 5-13 0-2 12, Earlington 2-7 9-9 15, McKinney 1-3 3-3 5, Townsend 8-15 1-1 21, Williams 6-16 3-6 16, Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Lynch 2-4 0-0 5, Gultekin 0-1 0-0 0, Nyarko 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-21 74. Halftime_San Diego 39-33....
Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs Monmouth Hawks November 16 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics

The Monmouth Hawks (2-1) visit the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-2) at Reitz Arena on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Loyola (MD) averaged 53.8 points per game last year, 7.8 fewer than the 61.6 Monmouth allowed per contest. The Greyhounds were 3-1 last season when they put up more than 62 points.
Dunn’s late free throws help Temple stun No. 16 Villanova

PHILADELPHIA — Khalif Battle got lost in a swarm of delirious Temple students that had mobbed the court in celebration of one of the program’s wildest wins in years. The tiniest of ticks were stuck on the clock. Hey, it had been 10 years since the Owls knocked...
Villanova vs. Delaware State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, bets for Nov. 14 by proven model

The 16th-ranked Villanova Wildcats look to rebound in a big way when they take on the Delaware State Hornets in non-conference action on Monday night. The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off a 68-64 loss at Temple on Friday. The defeat snapped an eight-game winning streak in Philadelphia Big Five play. The Hornets (1-1), who opened the season with a 95-57 loss at Virginia Tech, beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday. Villanova is missing two players in senior Justin Moore (Achilles Tendon) and freshman forward Cam Whitmore (right thumb surgery).
