Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
Car stolen with young child in the backseat, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a car with a child in the backseat was stolen in Southeast D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a car was stolen in the area of 13th Street and Alabama Avenue around 5:45 p.m. MPD claims a young...
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Update: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Zyier Brown, of Washington, D.C., 18-year-old Jayla Newman, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old, of Upper Marlboro, MD, with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 1:34 a.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was stabbed in Northwest D.C. on November 4th, and now the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect and needs assistance to identify the suspect. At 7:15 pm, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Kalorama Street for the report of an assault. Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Baltimore’s Eastern District. At around 2:22 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died. At this time there are no suspects in this case and no arrests have been made. The post Man shot and killed in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman taken to the hospital after Fairfax County stabbing
LORTON, Va. — Officers are on the scene of stabbing that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax County. Police say a woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries after being stabbed in the 9600 block of Hagel Circle in Lorton, Virginia. Her injuries are not being considered life-threatening.
NBC Washington
Woman Struck, Killed in Capitol Heights Hit-and-Run: Police
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, authorities said. Officers responded to the 6500 block of Walker Mill Road at around 7 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian collision, Prince George’s County police said. The woman was found unresponsive in...
How BPD tracked down 13-year-old Kelsey Washington's alleged killer
We're learning more about how police tracked down a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a 13-year-old Baltimore girl.
Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)
Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection. First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.
Update: 13-year-old shot in East Fayette Street shooting dies, suspect arrested
Baltimore city police have confirmed the death of a 13-year-old shot in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street on November 7. A suspect has been arrested.
Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant
CHEVY CHASE – An argument inside a restaurant turned into a brawl that left one man shot outside the restaurant Monday night. Police responded to Clyde’s of Chevy Chase at around 12:15 am after multiple 911 calls regarding an assault and disturbance at the restaurant. Upon their arrival, they found a man shot and another suffering from wounds during the fight. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect engaged in a verbal argument with the victims inside of the restaurant. Once outside of the restaurant, the suspect shot one of the adult male victims in the upper body, The post Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school
GREENBELT CITY, MD – Police are investigating after receiving a report that an adult woman pointed a gun at a boy from a balcony in an apartment building on Cherrywood Terrace in Greenbelt City. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 4:30 pm, the young boy called 911 to report a black woman wearing pink scrubs and a long sleeve shirt pointing a firearm at him and two other children from a balcony as they were walking home from school. Greenbelt City police officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect. The post Police investigate after woman points gun at multiple children walking home from school appeared first on Shore News Network.
Convicted Felon Accused Of Targeted Shooting In Waldorf Leaving Victim Hospitalized: Sheriff
Authorities say that a 21-year-old convicted felon in Maryland is facing attempted murder and other charges following a targeted shooting in Charles County. Waldorf resident Deandre Dewberry is being held at the Charles County Detention Center as the sheriff’s office investigates the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man earlier this month, the agency announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Wbaltv.com
Police release video in fatal road-rage shooting in effort to find gunman
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police released video of a road-rage shooting from March in which a tow truck driver was killed in an effort to find the gunman. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C., was shot on March 19 while traveling east on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County, police said.
'Catastrophic explosion' at Gaithersburg apartment injures at least 12 people
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Firefighters in Montgomery County are responding to a "catastrophic explosion" and fire in Gaithersburg that has sent at least 10 people to the hospital Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say
A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
WJLA
1 shot at 7-Eleven in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A shooting took place at a 7-Eleven in Prince George's County Tuesday night, Prince George's police confirmed. The alleged shooting was in the 3300 block of Branch Avenue in Hillcrest Heights. A man was reportedly shot and his injuries are considered serious, police...
Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning in Southwest D.C. This incident happened on the 3900 Block of South Capitol Street. Shortly after 3 am, a suspect approached the victim and displayed a handgun. The suspect then demanded property from the victim. The victim gave the suspect his belongings and the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident or can identify the suspect please call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your The post Surveillance Camera Captures D.C. Armed Robbery Suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0