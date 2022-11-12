Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Pictures of the Week! Nov. 11, 2022
Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
bgindependentmedia.org
Local citizens honored for showing the Spirit of Wood County
Wood County recognized local citizens who are building an agricultural legacy, who brought industrial development to Bowling Green, and who feed the hungry and clothe the poor. The seven people recognized Sunday during a ceremony in the courthouse atrium were Gary Harrison of Montgomery Township, Jonathan Jakubowski of Bowling Green,...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition
DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
Car crashes into PET Bull Project building on Tremainsville Rd.
TOLEDO, Ohio — It’ll take some time to clean up the mess after a car crashed into the new home of the PET Bull Project on Tremainsville Rd. in west Toledo on Saturday evening. Pictures shared by the previous owner of the building show damage to the exterior...
sent-trib.com
Venue glows with romance: New event space opens in Haskins
HASKINS — Head down Main Street on a weekend and you might see strings of Edison lights twinkling through the large windows of the Venue at Painted Clovers. The second floor event hall is above Shaun McQuitty’s boutique store that features repurposed and reclaimed furniture. “It’s an open-space...
13abc.com
City of Toledo Division of Youth Services presents “Youth Be Heard” sessions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some community members are turning to the city’s youth to help address violence in Toledo, and asking for their thoughts on how to make it a better place to live. Toledo’s Youth Services Division is giving the city’s younger generations a place to speak up...
13abc.com
Man arrested in murder of local couple
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local couple last year is now in police custody, according to police records. Raequan Johnson was booked into the Lucas County jail on Monday. He is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
13abc.com
47th annual Holidays at the Manor returns next month
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 47th annual Holidays at the Manor is returning to Wildwood Preserve Metropark next month. Holidays at the Manor returns from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11 with free tours of more than 30 holiday displays created by volunteers. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
Bomb squad called to Point Place after suspect found with 'unfamiliar powder'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police contacted the bomb squad after locating an "unfamiliar powder" in the possession of a suspect on Friday at approximately 5:39 p.m. According to a report, police found the 54-year-old suspect in a parking lot at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and Suder Road in Point Place. The suspect was in possession of a grocery bag filled with an "unknown fine gray/black powder." Police did not specify how they located the suspect.
13abc.com
Why it Matters - Medical debt relief plans
Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here. Law enforcement expert discusses Toledo police shooting of double-homicide suspect. Updated: 2 hours ago. A law enforcement expert...
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
13abc.com
Monroe County ISD staff fired after mistreating students with special needs: Parents outraged
MONROE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The family of an 11-year-old Monroe County boy with autism, can’t help but ask the question why, over and over again, when they think about what they say his teachers did to him at school. The boy’s family asked us to call him J.J.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man arrested on warrant, concealed weapon charge in BG
A Toledo man who was arrested on a warrant from another agency also faces charges in Wood County for carrying a concealed weapon. A Bowling Green police officer was on patrol Saturday at 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of East Court Street and ran a license plate on a parked 2022 Dodge Charger.
13abc.com
Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer
It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
