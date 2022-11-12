ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Pictures of the Week! Nov. 11, 2022

Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health Department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
VAN WERT, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Local citizens honored for showing the Spirit of Wood County

Wood County recognized local citizens who are building an agricultural legacy, who brought industrial development to Bowling Green, and who feed the hungry and clothe the poor. The seven people recognized Sunday during a ceremony in the courthouse atrium were Gary Harrison of Montgomery Township, Jonathan Jakubowski of Bowling Green,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Speak To Residents Regarding Ditch Petition

DITCH PROJECT … Rod Creager, from the Fulton County Engineers Office, speaks to those in attendance about the proposed Ditch 2144 – Krasula project. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their meeting on Tuesday, November 8th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the...
sent-trib.com

Venue glows with romance: New event space opens in Haskins

HASKINS — Head down Main Street on a weekend and you might see strings of Edison lights twinkling through the large windows of the Venue at Painted Clovers. The second floor event hall is above Shaun McQuitty’s boutique store that features repurposed and reclaimed furniture. “It’s an open-space...
HASKINS, OH
13abc.com

Man arrested in murder of local couple

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of shooting and killing a local couple last year is now in police custody, according to police records. Raequan Johnson was booked into the Lucas County jail on Monday. He is facing two counts of murder with gun specifications in the 2021 fatal shooting of Elisa Molina and Willie Walker.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

47th annual Holidays at the Manor returns next month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 47th annual Holidays at the Manor is returning to Wildwood Preserve Metropark next month. Holidays at the Manor returns from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11 with free tours of more than 30 holiday displays created by volunteers. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Potential salvage yard in west Toledo causes concern for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio — For years, Toledo-based excavation contractor Grounds One has been hauling construction equipment and general freight from their home base on Lewis Avenue in West Toledo. But, manager Mo Dari said supply chain issues have limited the availability of certain truck parts. He sees the issues as...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bomb squad called to Point Place after suspect found with 'unfamiliar powder'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police contacted the bomb squad after locating an "unfamiliar powder" in the possession of a suspect on Friday at approximately 5:39 p.m. According to a report, police found the 54-year-old suspect in a parking lot at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and Suder Road in Point Place. The suspect was in possession of a grocery bag filled with an "unknown fine gray/black powder." Police did not specify how they located the suspect.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Why it Matters - Medical debt relief plans

Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here. Law enforcement expert discusses Toledo police shooting of double-homicide suspect. Updated: 2 hours ago. A law enforcement expert...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted

A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested on warrant, concealed weapon charge in BG

A Toledo man who was arrested on a warrant from another agency also faces charges in Wood County for carrying a concealed weapon. A Bowling Green police officer was on patrol Saturday at 12:37 a.m. in the 200 block of East Court Street and ran a license plate on a parked 2022 Dodge Charger.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Williams County Safe Communities Remind Drivers To Be Aware Of Deer

It’s deer season… on Ohio’s roadways. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Department of Insurance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, AAA and the Williams County Safe Communities Coalition are all reminding drivers that November is peak time for deer-related crashes. Motor vehicle crashes involving deer...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy