wdhn.com
Peanut festival security closer to normal
With Sunday being the last day of the Peanut Festival, only about half the festival was open today, and security was much closer to normal. After the shooting Saturday, the Peanut Festival brought in extra officers from both Dothan police and Houston County police. The extra security totaled to about...
BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
mypanhandle.com
Members of the Sealab reunite in downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s only fitting on Veterans Day that a special group of veterans had a reunion. Friday night, divers from Sealab gathered to share stories about their experimental journey from the 60s. For the first time in almost 20 years, the forefathers of the...
Chipley Bugle
First Presbyterian Church of Chipley
The Chipley Presbyterian Church will have a Scottish Highland Games Festival on Saturday November 19.
washingtoncounty.news
3rd BBQ in the Pines served up good food, fun for festival goers
Where there was smoke, there was delicious barbecue in the making at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s 3rd BBQ in the Pines festival Saturday. Families and barbecue connoisseurs trickled into Hard Labor Creek Hunting Plantation for an afternoon of good eats, games, music and shopping among local tent vendors.
Holmes County advances, earns revenge over Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holmes County football team advanced to the Class 1R Region Semifinal after defeating Freeport 49-20 on the road Friday night. The Blue Devils improved to 7-4 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 18. Freeport finished its season at 5-6.
WJHG-TV
House destroyed after it caught fire in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house is believed to be a total loss after it caught fire Sunday morning, according to Bay County officials. Authorities said the call about the fire at 816 E. Pierson Drive came in around 11:40 a.m. They said no one was home at the time of the fire.
Cops ‘N’ Kids returns to Panama City Beach for the 28th year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local kids may have found a new dream job today at the Panama City Beach Police’s 28th annual Cops ‘N’ Kids event. Cops, firefighters, Coast Guardsmen, and other first responders joined together at Frank Brown Park for a special day for the community’s youth. Cops ‘N’ Kids is […]
Atmore Advance
Chiefs to play Holmes County, Fla. in 1A, R regional semifinal
The Northview Chiefs will face Holmes County, Fla. next Fri., Nov. 18 in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A, 1R regional semifinal at home in Bratt, Fla. NHS is coming off a 41-6 regular-season victory over Bay, Fla. to end its regular season 10-0.
WJHG-TV
The Liberty Bulldogs Are State Champions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs have claimed the first ever State Title in volleyball with a 3 set sweep over Baker today. This the first volleyball title in Liberty history. The Bulldogs finished the year with a 28-2 record and a State title trophy. Final - Winter...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
Blountstown shuts out Wewa, advances to region semifinal
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team earned a 42-0 shutout win over Wewahitchka at home Friday night, advancing to the Class 1R Region Semifinal. Blountstown improved to 7-4 and will visit Port St. Joe on Friday, November 18. Wewahitchka finished its season at 6-5.
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
Liberty County volleyball clinches state title
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball team swept Baker 3-0 to win the 1A State Championship. The Bulldogs finish the season 28-2.
Crestview man charged with 2nd degree murder: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was charged with second degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Richard Scott Holovak, 27, is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Deputies were called to a home on […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 13-19
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. The week of...
wdhn.com
Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. While security has been increased, police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying:. We have no reason...
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
