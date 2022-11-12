Read full article on original website
Overtime: Jordan Davis Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Stanford
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played at a MLB-only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (2-0) took the Brew City Battle 60-50 over Stanford (1-0) on Friday at American Family Field. In what felt like a NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the Badgers were able to grind out a win...
Hill Scores 22, Oklahoma Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58
Jalen Hill had 22 points and seven rebounds, Grant Sherfield added 16 points and Oklahoma beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 66-58 on Friday night. Neither team led by double figures in a game that had 12 lead changes and six ties, but the Sooners held the lead for over 31 minutes. Milos...
Wisconsin overcomes poor shooting stretches to top Stanford
Tyler Wahl scored 17 points and Jordan Davis added 13 as Wisconsin held off visiting Stanford 60-50 in a nonconference
UC Irvine beats No. 21 Oregon for first time in 40 years
Unranked UC-Irvine stunned No. 21 Oregon 69-56 Friday night in Eugene, Ore., taking control late in the first half and
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Get To Know: Michigan State Enters Champions Classic Following Close Gonzaga Loss
That consistently victorious Michigan State basketball program that many have gotten to know over the course of Tom Izzo's tenure just hasn't had the same luster as of late. In the previous seven seasons, the Spartans have made the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament just once, in the 2018-19 ...
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Zags edge Michigan St. on aircraft carrier
Drew Timme recorded 22 points and 13 rebounds and No. 2 Gonzaga squeaked out a 64-63 victory over Michigan State
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
Rewind: Kansas State 63, California 54
Better than the last California trip. Northern Cali, too, for that matter. Kansas State shrugged off Cal 63-54 Friday night at Haas Pavilion, Berkely, Calif. It does not erase memories of the 2019 NCAA Tournament defeat at San Jose’s SAP Center to Cal-Irvine, but the present is looking solid to Wildcat Nation.
Live Updates: Arizona vs. UCLA
* Jacob Cowing is dressed and a full participant in warmups after leaving last week's Utah game with an injury. * UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet is currently warming up for the Bruins after missing last week's game with an injury. First Quarter. * After an exchange of drives, Arizona...
LIVE UPDATES: No. 21 Oregon hosts UC-Irvine
The No. 21 ranked Oregon Ducks will hit the hardwood deep in the woods at Matthew Knight Arena Friday night against an opponent that will certainly test the Ducks early on in the season. At 8 p.m. PT the Ducks will take on the UC-Irvine Anteaters of the Big West...
Michigan State player grades: Mady Sissoko shines in Spartans' 64-63 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga
Michigan State outplayed No. 2 Gonzaga for most of Friday's Armed Forces Classic. Then Drew Timme took over. The All-American big man scored or assisted on 16 of Gonzaga's final 18 points to spark the Zags to a 64-63 victory over the upset-minded Spartans. Michigan State led by 12 early...
