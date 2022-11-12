ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
SFGate

Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
247Sports

Rewind: Kansas State 63, California 54

Better than the last California trip. Northern Cali, too, for that matter. Kansas State shrugged off Cal 63-54 Friday night at Haas Pavilion, Berkely, Calif. It does not erase memories of the 2019 NCAA Tournament defeat at San Jose’s SAP Center to Cal-Irvine, but the present is looking solid to Wildcat Nation.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Live Updates: Arizona vs. UCLA

* Jacob Cowing is dressed and a full participant in warmups after leaving last week's Utah game with an injury. * UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet is currently warming up for the Bruins after missing last week's game with an injury. First Quarter. * After an exchange of drives, Arizona...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: No. 21 Oregon hosts UC-Irvine

The No. 21 ranked Oregon Ducks will hit the hardwood deep in the woods at Matthew Knight Arena Friday night against an opponent that will certainly test the Ducks early on in the season. At 8 p.m. PT the Ducks will take on the UC-Irvine Anteaters of the Big West...
EUGENE, OR

