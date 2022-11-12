Bend veteran activist Dick Tobiason takes on many tasks to ensure those who served get deserved honor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As they have on special days for years, volunteers were out early in downtown Bend on Veterans Day, putting up dozens of U.S. flags, each honoring a Central Oregon veteran, one of many projects led by a fellow veteran who wants the spotlight to shine on others, not himself.

Two new flags honored Army veterans Glenn Bennett and Donald Sirrett Jr., who were killed in the Bend Eastside Safeway shooting in late August, Surrett taking on the gunman with a produce knife and losing his life in the process, while likely saving others.

Air Force veteran and Purple Heart recipient Dick Tobiason has been a driving force behind the flag display and many other projects to honor and bring attention to those who serve our country, especially those making the ultimate sacrifice.

And Tobiason did get some added attention Friday, as he served as grand marshal for the Bend Veterans Day Parade.

In this report, NewsChannel 21's Cathy Marshall looks at some of the many efforts the indefatigable veteran activist has been a driving force in making happen.

