mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday evening by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that a gray or...
mynewsla.com
Senior Killed in Beaumont Crash Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Beaumont was identified Saturday as an 81-year-old resident of the city. Emily Moreth was fatally injured at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-10 at Oak Valley Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that the victim...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Contain Mobile Home Fire in Unincorporated County Area
An unoccupied single-wide mobile home fire was contained Sunday. The fire was reported at 4:11 p.m. Sunday near Koepfer Road in the unincorporated county area, south of Gavilan Hills, according to Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze at 4:47 p.m. and no injuries were...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in French Valley Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a collision with a car in French Valley. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Benton Road near Beech Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicles impacted for reasons still under investigation. No other details were immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Four People Shot, One Fatally In Indio
Four people were shot, one fatally, in Indio, authorities said Sunday. The shooting left one person dead and a second person in critical condition, according to Indio police. The condition of the other two people was unknown. The deceased person’s gender and age were not immediately available, and that person’s...
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Indio
Police were continuing an investigation Sunday into a fatal shooting that left one person dead and three people injured in Indio. At around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded near Lilac Court and Golden Rod Drive to reports of a shooting, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Shot to Death During Arrest Attempt in Cabazon
A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station shot and killed a knife-wielding parolee during an arrest attempt Saturday. The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in unincorporated Cabazon, Sgt. Brandi Swan told City News Service. The deputy spotted a parolee with an arrest...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County to Reopen 7 Hiking Areas Due to Improved Conditions
Riverside County will re-open several hiking areas Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat that was present in the summer. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to re-open seven hazardous hiking areas in the county starting Monday. “I am...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 12, 2021)…Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Killing Hemet Bar Patron in Racial Attack
One Year Ago Today (November 12, 2021)…A woman pleaded guilty to charges related to her role in the fatal assault of a 31-year-old man in a racially motivated attack outside a Hemet bar, while the two men charged in the attack were ordered to stand trial. Ernesto Gonzales, 29,...
mynewsla.com
Coachella Man Suspected of Physically Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Arrested
A 33-year-old man suspected of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Coachella was arrested Sunday. Estevan Ivan Chavez Jaimes was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest by force, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Detectives Probe Near-Deadly Fentanyl Poisoning on Riverside Campus
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Man Faces Sentencing in $6.6M PPP Fraud Case
A Corona man is expected to be sentenced Monday for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles to federal counts of wire fraud and laundering of...
mynewsla.com
Ontario International Airport Reports Increase in Passenger Volume
Ontario International Airport is continuing to see an increase in the number of passengers, and Monday the figures show October had the highest volume since the airport transferred to local ownership in 2016. There were more than 541,000 airline passengers at Ontario International Airport in October, the highest total in...
mynewsla.com
Winning Ticket Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
A ticket was sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and is worth $41 million. The winning ticket was sold at a gas station in Sacramento. There was one ticket sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, convenience store in Yorba Linda, the California Lottery announced. The ticket is worth $44,787.
