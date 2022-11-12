ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMY NEWS2

Body found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a body was found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem Saturday. Investigators responded to Buxton Street regarding a death investigation when the skeletal remains were found. Winston-Salem police say they will work with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office on the investigation....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Winston-Salem home on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to a home on fire on South Main Street Sunday morning. No one was injured during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is being investigated. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Greensboro, police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business. Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Unmarked police car stolen at a shop during repairs

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. High Point police have found an unmarked police car after officials reported it stolen at approximately 5:18 a.m. Saturday. Officers said the Black SUV was at an outside vendor for repairs in the 700 block of South Main Street. The vehicle was...
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Crash closes 2 lanes on I-85 in Guilford County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I-85 is down to two lanes following a crash in Guilford County Friday. The lanes near Exit 135 at Rock Creek Dairy Road are closed, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation. It appears that a car involved in the crash is on fire. This story...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division. Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 3 hours ago. No other...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro communities walking to fight against ALS

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Members of the community gathered in Greensboro Saturday morning for a walk to raise awareness against ALS. The North Carolina chapter of Walk to Defeat ALS held its annual walk at Center City park for the first time in two years. Organizers said the walk was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police SUV stolen while being repaired found in Winston-Salem, 3 stolen Dodge Challengers still at-large, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point unmarked police vehicle was stolen while undergoing repairs on Saturday morning. Investigators say that a 2019 black Dodge Durango belonging to the department was stolen while being repaired at a business on the 700 block of South Main Street at around 5:18 a.m. The SUV was eventually […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
