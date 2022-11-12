Read full article on original website
ESPN
Marist Red Foxes vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels November 18 Preview, Game Time, Matchup Statistics
The Marist Red Foxes (0-3) host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM ET at National Basketball Arena. Watch live women’s college basketball on ESPN+. Marist Team Stats. Marist had a 52.7 points per game average last season, 14.5 fewer than the 67.2...
SFGate
Furman 23, Mercer 13
FUR_Huff 7 run (Lepvreau kick), 00:37. FUR_Harris 56 pass from Huff (Lepvreau kick), 07:24. MER_Solomon 11 pass from Payton (run failed), 06:04. RUSHING_Furman, Ty. Huff 10-76, Do. Roberto 16-69, Ke. Thomas 3-20, Gr. Robinson 1-3, De. Abrams 2-2, Team 3-(minus 3). Mercer, De. Harper 3-24, Al. Wooten II 5-11, Br. Marshall 7-9, Ch. Hill 1-5, Fr. Jackson 1-4, Fr. Payton 12-0.
SFGate
Villanova 69, No. 24 Princeton 59
PRINCETON (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Cunningham 4-9, Stone 4-5, Chen 1-5, St. Rose 1-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Cunningham 2, Morton 1, Stone 1) Turnovers: 12 (Morton 3, Chen 3, Cunningham 2, Stone 2, Mitchell 1, St. Rose...
ESPN
Freshmen lead No. 18 Virginia in rout of Monmouth, 89-42
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- — Two games into their college careers, Virginia's freshmen look right at home. Freshman Isaac McKneely scored 15 points, classmate Ryan Dunn had 13 and the No. 18 Cavaliers closed the first half on a 32-8 run and beat Monmouth 89-42 on Friday night. “We come...
SFGate
Canisius 84, St. Bonaventure 80, OT
CANISIUS (1-1) Maslennikov 1-3 0-0 3, Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Henderson 7-12 3-4 19, Long 7-8 2-5 19, Staveskie 2-9 6-8 11, Moultrie 3-6 2-3 10, Okpoh 1-3 3-4 5, J.Fritz 3-6 5-6 12, Uijtendaal 0-1 0-0 0, Y.Fritz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 21-32 84. Halftime_Canisius 34-33. 3-Point Goals_St....
LSU Goes Over 100 Points in Third-Straight Game, Defeats WCU 107-34
BATON ROUGE - For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
WVU dunks Pitt to extend success against rival and its conference
In addition, WVU has won four in a row at the Petersen Events Center following victories in 2019, 2017 and 2012. The team was 1-7 as the visitor before that. The series paused once the Panthers headed to the ACC and WVU to the Big 12, but the success against Pitt is part of WVU's success against the ACC. The Mountaineers have won 10 of 11 and 23 of 28.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
SFGate
Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SFGate
Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis
Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
SFGate
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
