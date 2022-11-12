Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
mynewsla.com
KTLA.com
Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.
Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was hospitalized after another man shot him in the lower body on a Long Beach street, authorities said Monday. Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in the downtown area, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Woodland Hills Shooting
A man was hospitalized Sunday evening with stable vital signs after being shot multiple times on a Woodland Hills street. The shooting occurred at 8:22 p.m. in the 22100 block of Clarendon Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. The man in his 30s was...
KTLA.com
Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica
Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
2urbangirls.com
mynewsla.com
Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Arrest Man for a Killing in Whittier
One man is dead and another is in custody after sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to a death investigation in Whittier. The detectives were sent to the 16100 block of Marlington Drive around 8:45 p.m., according to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man,...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted in High-Speed Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of a speeding death that killed a driver in Mission Viejo five years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 90 minutes before convicting Afiff Kevin Doaifi of second-degree murder in the March 25, 2017, death of 33-year-old Judith Noval. Doaifi, who is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 13, faces 15 years to life in prison. The defendant, who had been out on bail, was taken into custody Monday.
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured In Long Beach Hit-And-Run Dies
A bicyclist struck by a car earlier this month in Long Beach has died at a hospital, and police Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was injured about 6:25 a.m. Nov. 4 at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue, and he died on Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends When Suspect Crashes into Church Fence
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A stolen vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect crashed in South Los Angeles Sunday night, Nov. 13. The Los Angeles Police Department initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle starting on the 110 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles. The pursuit terminated around 8:45 p.m. when the...
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
mynewsla.com
Procession, Memorial Honors Life of El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry
A memorial service, including a solemn procession of law enforcement officers, was being held Monday for El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who died last month of cancer at age 45. Law enforcement from across the Southland gathered Monday morning for the procession from the El Monte Civic Center...
mynewsla.com
Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley
The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death. The body of Rachel Castillo, 25, was found in the...
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed in Palmdale Crash
One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle...
