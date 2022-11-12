Two friends were charged by a moose on Tuesday on River road in Haines. Nene Wolfe and Jessie Crowe were walking along the road near Wolfe’s home. “We were rounding the corner and just chatting away, and suddenly I look up and there is a big brown moose. She was probably about 15 feet away, I think we both surprised each other. So I just kept talking. She didn’t stop, turn around, run off or anything, so both of us were going ‘BOOO’ to scare it off, but instead she flattened her ears and decided to charge us. It was her path, where she was going, we were in her way! So we jumped into the bushes, and onto a boulder, and she kept coming after us. And she started to trot by, and gave us one more head down ‘I threaten you to come out, don’t come out. And then moved off.”

