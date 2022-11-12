Read full article on original website
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in RustonUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 14th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/14/2022) A quick-moving storm system will bring a cold rain back to the ArkLaMiss later today, and temperatures are likely to stay below normal for most of this upcoming weekend. Clouds will rapidly increase across the region this morning in advance of today’s storm system....
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, November 13th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A clear and sunny day here in the ArkLaMiss, and a little cool too. Tonight, temperatures drop to the lower 30s once more. Please remember to make sure your pets, plants, and pipes are taken care of. Rain returns tomorrow evening and persists overnight...
Evening Forecast – Saturday, November 12th
WEST MONROE, La. — (11/12/2022) Much cooler conditions across the ArkLaMiss today, with below average temperatures and another round of rainfall expected over the next few days. Showers ended very early this morning across the area, but skies were a bit slower to clear. Most areas finally seeing some...
Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
Candy Cane Lane drive-thru to take place from November 11th to December 31st
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — Candy Cane Lane drive-thru opens on November 11, 2022, and ends on December 31, 2022. The drive-thru will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million Christmas lights.
City of Monroe offices to close in observance of Veterans Day
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis declares that all City of Monroe offices and facilities will be closed on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. Offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022.
South Arkansas Community Education to host chili making class on November 16th
El DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community Education is hosting a Chili making class on November 16, 2022. Attendees can “Learn to cook a hearty and delicious chili to warm you up on these cold days to come!”. The class will last from 5:30 PM to 7:30...
FAFSA night to take place at SouthArk on November 16th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College is hosting a FAFSA night to provide assistance in completing the form. It will focus on the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Those in attendance will receive hands-on help in completing the FAFSA and other scholarship applications such...
NBC 10’s Kyla Scott to speak with Monroe teens about solving teen gun violence on Thursday, November 17th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — When it comes to teen gun violence, we have heard the political and parents’ perspectives. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, NBC 10’s Kyla Scott will speak with Monroe teens about solving teen gun violence in the area. Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 at 10 PM.
Louisiana State Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint in Bienville Parish
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
Ruston remembers veterans during heroes celebration
Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker won’t allow his city to forget Veteran’s Day. During Friday morning’s Veteran’s Day Celebration at Railroad Park, Walker recalled his first year as the mayor of Ruston. “When I became mayor eight years ago, Veteran’s Day rolled around and we didn’t have...
Wes & April Franklin of Farmerville are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sydney to Addison Akers
Wes & April Franklin of Farmerville are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sydney to Addison Akers, son of Chris & Amie Akers of Sterlington & Shellie Akers of Monroe. The beautiful wedding was held at the Molto Bello venue @5:00 in the evening on October 15, 2022. The bride wore a candlelight satin sheath dress featuring one shoulder with a draped neckline with bridesmaids & groom & groomsmen wearing black. Reception was also held at Molto Bello & after a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, the couple will make their home in Marion.
Ruston sees four sign to collegiate competition
An already impressive fall for Ruston High School athletics saw four senior student-athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level next season. In cross country and track and field, seniors Lily Garrett and Andrew McKaskle signed at the University of Tennessee and University of Louisiana-Lafayette, respectively. Two Bearcat baseball players...
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
Monroe man arrested after high-speed chase; allegedly almost strikes child and authorities with vehicle
According to officials, the vehicle continued on Highway 165 and left the roadway once it turned on Delouche Street.
West Monroe Police identifies suspect in recent burglaries; suspect in custody
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, West Monroe Police identified a suspect in reference to a string of burglaries in West Monroe, La. The suspect is being held in another parish on unrelated charges and arrest warrants have been obtained for him. Multiple […]
Louisiana man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
A Louisiana man has been arrested after authorities discovered 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine.
