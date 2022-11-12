Wes & April Franklin of Farmerville are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sydney to Addison Akers, son of Chris & Amie Akers of Sterlington & Shellie Akers of Monroe. The beautiful wedding was held at the Molto Bello venue @5:00 in the evening on October 15, 2022. The bride wore a candlelight satin sheath dress featuring one shoulder with a draped neckline with bridesmaids & groom & groomsmen wearing black. Reception was also held at Molto Bello & after a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, the couple will make their home in Marion.

FARMERVILLE, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO