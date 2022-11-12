ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

myarklamiss.com

Morning Forecast – Monday, November 14th

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/14/2022) A quick-moving storm system will bring a cold rain back to the ArkLaMiss later today, and temperatures are likely to stay below normal for most of this upcoming weekend. Clouds will rapidly increase across the region this morning in advance of today’s storm system....
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Weekend Forecast – Sunday, November 13th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A clear and sunny day here in the ArkLaMiss, and a little cool too. Tonight, temperatures drop to the lower 30s once more. Please remember to make sure your pets, plants, and pipes are taken care of. Rain returns tomorrow evening and persists overnight...
WEST MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Evening Forecast – Saturday, November 12th

WEST MONROE, La. — (11/12/2022) Much cooler conditions across the ArkLaMiss today, with below average temperatures and another round of rainfall expected over the next few days. Showers ended very early this morning across the area, but skies were a bit slower to clear. Most areas finally seeing some...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Truck becomes engulfed in flames at Monroe gas station

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a truck fire at a Walmart gas station on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The driver of the F-150 says he was filling the truck up with gas when he noticed smoke coming from the engine compartment. 911 was called and...
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

FAFSA night to take place at SouthArk on November 16th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — South Arkansas Community College is hosting a FAFSA night to provide assistance in completing the form. It will focus on the 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Those in attendance will receive hands-on help in completing the FAFSA and other scholarship applications such...
EL DORADO, AR
WGNO

Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston remembers veterans during heroes celebration

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker won’t allow his city to forget Veteran’s Day. During Friday morning’s Veteran’s Day Celebration at Railroad Park, Walker recalled his first year as the mayor of Ruston. “When I became mayor eight years ago, Veteran’s Day rolled around and we didn’t have...
RUSTON, LA
fgazette.com

Wes & April Franklin of Farmerville are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sydney to Addison Akers

Wes & April Franklin of Farmerville are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sydney to Addison Akers, son of Chris & Amie Akers of Sterlington & Shellie Akers of Monroe. The beautiful wedding was held at the Molto Bello venue @5:00 in the evening on October 15, 2022. The bride wore a candlelight satin sheath dress featuring one shoulder with a draped neckline with bridesmaids & groom & groomsmen wearing black. Reception was also held at Molto Bello & after a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, the couple will make their home in Marion.
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston sees four sign to collegiate competition

An already impressive fall for Ruston High School athletics saw four senior student-athletes sign to compete at the collegiate level next season. In cross country and track and field, seniors Lily Garrett and Andrew McKaskle signed at the University of Tennessee and University of Louisiana-Lafayette, respectively. Two Bearcat baseball players...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA

