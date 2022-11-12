Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
numberfire.com
Leonard Fournette (hip) expected to be ready after Buccaneers' bye
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is likely to be ready for Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Buccaneers have their bye in Week 11, so Fournette will have an extra week to recover after injuring his hip during Sunday's win in London over the Seattle Seahawks. However, even if Fournette is ready after the bye, rookie Rachaad White appears to have passed him on the depth chart. The third-round pick rushed 22 times for 105 yards in London while Fournette finished with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Prior to Week 10, White hadn't run the ball more than eight times in any contest.
numberfire.com
P.J. Walker sidelined for Panthers Week 11 with high-ankle sprain
Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will not play Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens due to a high-ankle sprain, per head coach Steve Wilks. Baker Mayfield will start in place of Walker and Sam Darnold will be the backup. Wilks said Walker doesn't have a timeline to return, but that the Panthers aren't planning on placing him on injured reserve either. Walker helped the team pick up a victory over the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday with 10-of-16 completions for 108 scoreless and turnover-free yards. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
Panthers running game has improved since McCaffrey trade
Carolina has averaged 159.5 yards per game on the ground in the four games since McCaffrey was traded; it averaged 90.3 yards per game in the six games with him in the backfield.
Panthers rule out Matt Ioannidis, unsure about Jeremy Chinn for Week 11
The Carolina Panthers got some rough news on cornerback Donte Jackson this past Friday, as the fifth-year veteran and team captain had the book closed on his 2022 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. But he’s not the only starting defender coming out of Thursday night’s win with a setback.
Panthers Player Reportedly Suffered Torn Achilles On Thursday Night
Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Thursday night and will be out for the remainder of the season. The team confirmed the bad news with an MRI on Friday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Jackson was in the midst of his fifth season with...
Rams falls short and Cooper Kupp injures ankle in battle of the backups against Arizona Cardinals
Cooper Kupp injured his ankle and the Rams fell to the Cardinals 27-17 as both teams played behind their backup quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield's role with Panthers changes again
Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.
Los Angeles Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury vs. Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp had an unusually quiet game before going down with an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals.
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Yahoo Sports
Emoni Bates
There were nearly 500 Division I men’s games during the opening week of the college basketball season. Not a single one pitted preseason Top 25 opponents against each other. The leadership void at the top of the sport and coaches’ fears of challenging their teams too early resulted in another college basketball season starting with a whimper rather than a roar. There would have been no buzz at all, were it not for Emoni Bates shooting his way back to prominence and Gonzaga and Michigan State battling to the buzzer on a boat.
Vikings are signing CB Duke Shelley to the active roster
The Minnesota Vikings will be without cornerback Cameron Dantzler on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills which likely meant that a cornerback would be elevated for the game. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings did one better by signing cornerback Duke Shelley to the active roster from the practice squad.
