Leonard Fournette (hip) expected to be ready after Buccaneers' bye

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is likely to be ready for Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Buccaneers have their bye in Week 11, so Fournette will have an extra week to recover after injuring his hip during Sunday's win in London over the Seattle Seahawks. However, even if Fournette is ready after the bye, rookie Rachaad White appears to have passed him on the depth chart. The third-round pick rushed 22 times for 105 yards in London while Fournette finished with 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Prior to Week 10, White hadn't run the ball more than eight times in any contest.
P.J. Walker sidelined for Panthers Week 11 with high-ankle sprain

Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker will not play Week 11 versus the Baltimore Ravens due to a high-ankle sprain, per head coach Steve Wilks. Baker Mayfield will start in place of Walker and Sam Darnold will be the backup. Wilks said Walker doesn't have a timeline to return, but that the Panthers aren't planning on placing him on injured reserve either. Walker helped the team pick up a victory over the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday with 10-of-16 completions for 108 scoreless and turnover-free yards. Considering how poorly Mayfield played to start the season, his return is probably a downgrade for D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall. The Panthers will likely try to lean on the running game more with D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, at least as much as the game script allows.
Baker Mayfield's role with Panthers changes again

Baker Mayfield has not started for the Carolina Panthers since he suffered an ankle injury in Week 5, but the quarterback is getting his old job back. Panthers head coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. PJ Walker has a high-ankle sprain, which will result in him being sidelined for at least one game.
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
Emoni Bates

There were nearly 500 Division I men’s games during the opening week of the college basketball season. Not a single one pitted preseason Top 25 opponents against each other. The leadership void at the top of the sport and coaches’ fears of challenging their teams too early resulted in another college basketball season starting with a whimper rather than a roar. There would have been no buzz at all, were it not for Emoni Bates shooting his way back to prominence and Gonzaga and Michigan State battling to the buzzer on a boat.
