Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Peppermint Lane returns to downtown Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time once again for a trip down Peppermint Lane!. Executive Director of the Downtown Management District Alyssa Mason joined us live to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect at Peppermint Lane for its fourth year back from being put to rest almost 50 years ago.
The Coastal Bend Blood Center is 'Hunting for Donors' at blood drive Nov. 19
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people don't know that along with cheer and chilly weather, the holidays often bring big trouble to blood centers: it's the time of year where blood donations are at their lowest. The Coastal Bend Blood Center's Ashley Ramirez joined us live to tell us...
Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
Eat Mor Chikin, Flour Bluff! Chick-fil-A sets opening day for this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wait is almost over! Flour Bluff's first Chick-fil-A location is set to open on Nov. 17 at 6:30 a.m. The new location is at S. Padre Island Dr. and Flour Bluff Dr. and is equipped with the newest features for a great experience. Instead...
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
2nd Annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2nd annual Driscoll Health Plan's fall festival kicked off this weekend. The festival included many games and food along with beautiful sunny weather. While Driscoll Health Plan helps families during hard times such as hospital visits, events like these are held to remind the...
Record-breaking crowd attends Walk to End Alzheimer's
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Walk to end Alzheimer's is back and better this year with a record-breaking number of attendees. The event took place at Water's Edge Park in support of ending the disease. The walk was held to raise awareness on research for a cure to end both Alzheimer's and dementia. Event organizers stress how much the diseases affect Americans on a daily basis.
southtexascommunitynews.com
City Awarded $1.6M State Grant
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Governor Greg Abbott announced grants totaling $13.1 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be positively or negatively impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure round....
southtexascommunitynews.com
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall in Kingsville
KINGSVILLE - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is in downtown Kingsville near the Maggie Salinas Pavilion located at 206 E Yoakum Ave. The viewing of the Wall is free and open to the public from November 10 through November 13 from sun-up to sundown. The wall is 400 feet long...
Rescue Tales: Sidekick wants to be your forever companion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are looking to expand your family, the Gulf Coast Humane Society has just the pet to fit your family. On this week's Rescue Tales, we met Sidekick-- a smart, 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who was dumped at the shelter in October. "This is the...
CCPD gives tips on when to report panhandling
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Panhandling is something commonly seen in the Coastal Bend, however It's up to the public to decide if they want to give a panhandler cash or not. 3NEWS caught up with The Corpus Christi Police Department and shares some tips on when to report a panhandler.
mysoutex.com
Mandujano beloved by many in area
Tributes from across the region flooded the office of Sheriff Oscar Rivera after the tragic death of a San Patricio County dispatcher last week. Betsy Mandujano, 37, who spent a decade working as a communications officer for the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in a head-on collision on the Harbor Bridge heading into Corpus Christi on Nov. 2. Mathew Banda, 27, was also confirmed by the Nueces County Medical Examiner as being killed in the crash.
TAMU-CC brings the holiday spirit with upcoming Islander Lights and Sounds of the Season events Nov. 18
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas – especially over at the Island University. Islander Lights Committee representative Gabriela Bidwell and Assistant Professor of Music Rachel Messing joined us live to talk about how TAMU-CC is inviting the public to bring in the holidays with the 16th Annual Islander Lights Celebration and the 22nd Annual Sounds of the Season Concert.
A Community Christmas to all: Catholic Charities to give Christmas meals, toys to families in need
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You don't need to be Charlie Brown or Ebenezer Scrooge in order to learn what Christmas is all about – look no further than the local Catholic Charities' Community Christmas for a lesson in goodwill and Christmas cheer. Catholic Charities' Kathy Pekar joined us...
Arrest affidavit says Roxanne Palacios smelled strongly of alcohol after deadly Harbor Bridge crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS has obtained the arrest affidavit for Roxanne Palacios, the woman charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after causing a crash while driving the wrong-way on the Harbor Bridge, which gives a few new details into the crash. The crash happened on Nov. 2...
Zachary Kolda Elementary celebrates Veterans Day, recent Purple Star Campus Designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zachary Kolda Elementary School celebrated their 10-year anniversary, Veterans Day, the recent Purple Star Designation and new military partnerships. The Purple Star Designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected families. 3NEWS spoke with Pat Kolda,...
TAMU-CC McNair Scholars Program receives grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First generation and racially underrepresented college students at Texas A&M Corpus Christi are getting some help. The McNair Scholars Program will be receiving $1.3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education which will extend the program an additional five years. Between 2021 through...
cohaitungchi.com
7 Gorgeous Gulf Coast Beaches — From Texas to Florida
There are five states lucky enough to have a coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, often referred to as the Gulf Coast. These states — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida — bring in millions of travelers each summer with promises of emerald waters and white-sand beaches. The problem? With hundreds of miles of picture-perfect shoreline, how does one choose exactly where to go to soak up some sun?
Guajardo easily beats unknown Wright to keep Corpus Christi mayor's seat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paulette Guajardo held off a challenge from local roofer John Wright to keep her seat as Corpus Christi mayor. Guajardo led handily with 49,976 votes to Wright's 18,437 with 51 of 65 precincts reporting Tuesday night. Guajardo, a small business owner, was first elected mayor...
Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony postponed due to impending weather conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upcoming change in weather is already leading to events having to be postponed. One of those, the 2nd annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony and flag posting. According to the Nueces County Veterans Office, the weather is a concern, but also, the field...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0