There are five states lucky enough to have a coastline along the Gulf of Mexico, often referred to as the Gulf Coast. These states — Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida — bring in millions of travelers each summer with promises of emerald waters and white-sand beaches. The problem? With hundreds of miles of picture-perfect shoreline, how does one choose exactly where to go to soak up some sun?

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO