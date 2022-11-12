ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneydining.com

Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Resort

Walt Disney World Resort has so many awesome hotel options. From iconic opening-day Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort on the monorail line, to spots with fun pools like Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. These higher visibility resorts tend to be the ones you think of when you discuss planning a Disney vacation. But have you ever booked a room at the most underrated Walt Disney World Resort? This quiet but beautiful Disney Hotel is located on the water near Disney Springs.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneydining.com

ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation

A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
SYRACUSE, NY
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com

Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park

It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
ANAHEIM, CA
disneydining.com

More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure

We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today

Cheshire Cat and Bambi MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World

Disney has released two new MagicBand+ designs – one with the Cheshire Cat from “Alice in Wonderland” and one featuring “Bambi,” celebrating the animated feature’s 80th Anniversary. We found both of these available at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Both of these bands can also be found on shopDisney.com.
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down

As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneydining.com

Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch

Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Disneyland adds new dolls, including ones using wheelchairs to ‘It’s a Small World’

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland has added some new dolls to its “It’s a Small World” attraction, including dolls that are using wheelchairs. According to The Associated Press, Disneyland revealed the new dolls on Friday as a way to include more inclusion in its ride that features diversity from around the world. The AP said that in Disneyland’s 67-year history, it’s the first time that the attraction has included a character in a wheelchair.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World

Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...

