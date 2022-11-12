Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Walt Disney World’s Most Underrated Resort
Walt Disney World Resort has so many awesome hotel options. From iconic opening-day Resorts like Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Polynesian Village Resort on the monorail line, to spots with fun pools like Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club, and Beach Club. These higher visibility resorts tend to be the ones you think of when you discuss planning a Disney vacation. But have you ever booked a room at the most underrated Walt Disney World Resort? This quiet but beautiful Disney Hotel is located on the water near Disney Springs.
disneydining.com
One Disney World Attraction Had a 6-HOUR WAIT Over the Weekend, and It’s Not Even a New Ride
For Guests at Walt Disney World, it’s not uncommon to wait in line for an attraction much longer than desired, especially for Guests who opt out of the Genie+ and Lightning Lane add-ons. But one attraction at Disney World had ridiculously long wait times, and the ride itself has been around for a few years now.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneytips.com
Disney Guest Shocked at What Her Family of Four Spent on Food in Just One Day
How much does your family spend on food in one day at Walt Disney World? The dollar amount can vary wildly depending on where you eat, how much you eat, and whether or not you opt to bring your own snacks to the theme parks with you. Food and drink...
disneytips.com
Man on the Run for Over a Year Finally Caught at Walt Disney World
A fugitive from New York City was finally found visiting Walt Disney World after being on the run for over a year. What was he accused of? How was he caught? Who recognized him? We have all of the answers here. Quashon Burton had been hiding from the authorities for...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneydining.com
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today
Cheshire Cat and Bambi MagicBand+ Now Available at Walt Disney World
Disney has released two new MagicBand+ designs – one with the Cheshire Cat from “Alice in Wonderland” and one featuring “Bambi,” celebrating the animated feature’s 80th Anniversary. We found both of these available at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom. Both of these bands can also be found on shopDisney.com.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneydining.com
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
Disneyland adds new dolls, including ones using wheelchairs to ‘It’s a Small World’
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland has added some new dolls to its “It’s a Small World” attraction, including dolls that are using wheelchairs. According to The Associated Press, Disneyland revealed the new dolls on Friday as a way to include more inclusion in its ride that features diversity from around the world. The AP said that in Disneyland’s 67-year history, it’s the first time that the attraction has included a character in a wheelchair.
WDW News Today
Disney Stock Dives to Multi-Year Low, Walt Disney World Closures and Phased Reopenings Due to Hurricane Nicole, & More: Daily Recap (11/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World
Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
