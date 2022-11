The Celtics will officially be without Jaylen Brown when they take on the Pistons at 7 p.m. Saturday in Detroit. Brown, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, was downgraded to out for the game. Brown will sit alongside Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring tightness) and Al Horford (low back stiffness), who were both already ruled out for the game.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO