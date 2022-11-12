ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois jobs outlook a mixed bag, observer says

By Jim Gudas
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1jkM_0j818giU00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There are mixed reports about the job market in Illinois.

Kristin Richards, who leads the Illinois Department of Employment Security, says the state has seen record low numbers for jobless benefits claims for six straight months.

That's a sign that the state's economy is rebounding from the pandemic, she said.

But University of Illinois economist Fred Giertz points out the latest federal statistics show the unemployment rate in Illinois was a full percentage point above the national average and was the highest among the 50 states.

Giertz says the state's economy is growing, but slowing down.

He says it's too soon to say if that slowing growth will lead to a recession, or what he calls a "soft landing" that avoids one.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
J.R. Heimbigner

Payments up to $700 coming from state of Illinois

man holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, it definitely is a step in the right direction. If you were to get $300 right now that's money you can use however you want for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Polarbear

Millions of Illinois Snapchat users could benefit as final settlement hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17

Earlier this year, two Illinois residents alleged in a lawsuit that Snapchat was violating a state privacy law by scanning and storing faceprints. On May 11, attorney James C. Vlahakis, of the Sulaiman Law Group, of suburban Lombard, filed suit in Chicago federal court against Snap Inc. The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of named plaintiffs Maribel Ocampo and Adrian Coss.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted

CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
ILLINOIS STATE
B100

Don’t Forget, It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Illinois

The Quad Cities experienced pretty warm weather in October and it's been pretty decent to begin November. But this warm fall weather is going to come to a screeching halt beginning this weekend. While it's tempting to warm up your car when it's cold outside, if you live on the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it could get you in serious trouble.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

One of Illinois’ Best Fall Attractions Just Closed…Forever

When you're on a hunt for the best fall attractions, farms, pumpkin patches, etc. Illinois has to offer, Didier Farms in Lincolnshire usually ranks near the top of the list. The Didier family has been delighting visitors throughout many seasons with their fresh produce and flowers, and the Pumpkinfest they host every year during the Halloween season draws thousands of people from all over Illinois who can't get enough of the pumpkin fun and donuts.
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy