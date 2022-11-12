ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia announced the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown. Lyons is gone...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy