ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Star Injured During Indie Wrestling Event

AEW’s Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after getting hurt while wrestling over the weekend for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Abadon was injured while performing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace, according to PWInsider.com. The match was stopped right away, and Abadon was rushed to the hospital.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PWMania

Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett

Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PEORIA, IL
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 Taping Results

The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, following the conclusion of the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)

WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
PWMania

Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss

Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
411mania.com

Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider

Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
PWMania

NWA Television Champion Tyrus Offers High-Praise For Wrestling Legend Austin Idol

Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits. Featured below are some of the highlights...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022

Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
itrwrestling.com

Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event

Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
PEORIA, IL
PWMania

Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament

Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
PWMania

WWE Star Reportedly Praised for His Dedication to the Company Ahead of Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre was reportedly “extremely sick” with the flu before his performance at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE, as was previously mentioned. McIntyre continued to keep up with his demanding schedule in WWE despite not feeling fully well, and it seems that this was noticed. According to Mike...
PWMania

Japanese Wrestling Legend Jun Akiyama Comments On Debut Set For AEW Rampage

As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of...
PWMania

Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation

In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania

NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion

Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania

Top NJPW Star Makes Cameo as Voice Actor in Japanese Version of The Rock’s “Black Adam”

An event was held in Japan to promote the release of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which will be released on December 2nd in the country. The Japanese dubbed version of the film featured voice actors, including former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. NJPW has a recap of the event, which featured Okada, who was joined on stage by Taiten Kusunoki and Maaya Uchida.
PWMania

Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More

It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PWMania

Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV

Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy