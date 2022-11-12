Read full article on original website
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Injured During Indie Wrestling Event
AEW’s Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after getting hurt while wrestling over the weekend for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Abadon was injured while performing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace, according to PWInsider.com. The match was stopped right away, and Abadon was rushed to the hospital.
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 Taping Results
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops was taped Friday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, following the conclusion of the Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown on FOX. Below are full spoilers for the 2022 Tribute to The Troops:. * Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight. *...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
411mania.com
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
PWMania
NWA Television Champion Tyrus Offers High-Praise For Wrestling Legend Austin Idol
Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits. Featured below are some of the highlights...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – November 11, 2022
Tonigh’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired from the Gainbridge Fildhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana. – The show opened with a recap from Crown Jewel, followed by the intro video package and pyro. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) Xavier...
PWMania
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (11/7/22) – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 5,731 sold. AEW Dynamite (11/9/22) – Agganis Arena in Boston, MA – 3,609 sold. WWE SmackDown (11/11/22) – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN – 8,661 sold.
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
PWMania
Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved in the SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament, but Mustafa Ali was announced instead. In terms of why Mysterio was left out of the tournament, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com stated that Mysterio is suffering from a foot or ankle injury. Meltzer had the following to...
PWMania
WWE Star Reportedly Praised for His Dedication to the Company Ahead of Crown Jewel
Drew McIntyre was reportedly “extremely sick” with the flu before his performance at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE, as was previously mentioned. McIntyre continued to keep up with his demanding schedule in WWE despite not feeling fully well, and it seems that this was noticed. According to Mike...
PWMania
Japanese Wrestling Legend Jun Akiyama Comments On Debut Set For AEW Rampage
As noted, Tony Khan announced the AEW debut of Japanese legend Jun Akiyama, who will team with Konosuke Takeshita to square off against the duo of Eddie Kingston & Ortiz in tag-team action on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Ahead of...
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania
Top NJPW Star Makes Cameo as Voice Actor in Japanese Version of The Rock’s “Black Adam”
An event was held in Japan to promote the release of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which will be released on December 2nd in the country. The Japanese dubbed version of the film featured voice actors, including former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. NJPW has a recap of the event, which featured Okada, who was joined on stage by Taiten Kusunoki and Maaya Uchida.
PWMania
Road Dogg Looks Back At Infamous Backstage Fight In WWE, Comments On Recent Brawl In AEW
Fights behind-the-scenes among pro wrestlers in the wrestling business is nothing new. One person who knows this as well or possibly even better than most, is longtime pro wrestling veteran Road Dogg Brian James. The longtime behind-the-scenes WWE executive and WWE Hall of Fame legend as part of D-Generation X...
PWMania
Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More
It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
PWMania
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
