No Powder Found in Envelope Reported by Kari Lake Campaign

 2 days ago
Mario Tama/Getty

Cops were called to the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake earlier this week after a staffer reported opening an envelope that had white powder inside of it . But now Phoenix cops say no powder was found in the envelope, the Arizona Republic reports. “The state lab tested the items turned over to them,” said police spokesperson Donna Rossi said, adding that technicians “determined there was no substance inside.” Lake had characterized the envelope received Nov. 5 as a dangerous threat. “We cannot be intimidated,” the Republican said. Ballots in her race are still being counted.

Maggie Jackson Dean
2d ago

I'm sorry, but as soon as I read about the white powder, I immediately thought she had been the one to put it there. She seems to be crazy enough 😜

Reply
22
All. American
2d ago

of course not she is fake lake and was desperate to make it appear it was a Democrat. smh I don't doubt she and her campaign folks plotted that

Reply(3)
17
Guest
2d ago

WAIT, WAIT, WAIT.... Kari-KAREN said her employee was being treated at a hospital. I guess it was for mental issues having to deal with a " Karen ".

Reply
4
 

