No Powder Found in Envelope Reported by Kari Lake Campaign

Mario Tama/Getty

Cops were called to the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake earlier this week after a staffer reported opening an envelope that had white powder inside of it . But now Phoenix cops say no powder was found in the envelope, the Arizona Republic reports. “The state lab tested the items turned over to them,” said police spokesperson Donna Rossi said, adding that technicians “determined there was no substance inside.” Lake had characterized the envelope received Nov. 5 as a dangerous threat. “We cannot be intimidated,” the Republican said. Ballots in her race are still being counted.

Read it at Arizona Republic