FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan brings nation’s No. 1 defense into final two weeks of regular season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team lost its defensive coordinator and three top-50 NFL Draft picks after the 2021 season. So far, the drop-off has been imperceptible, if it even exists at all. The Wolverines currently rank first in the nation in scoring defense (11.2 ppg), boasting...
247Sports
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
MLive.com
Overheard outside the Michigan State locker room: A last-play slip but an ‘unbelievable night’
CORONADO, Calif. – Michigan State came one point and one last-second shot away from a massive upset against the No. 2 team in the country. A Jaden Akins shot missed at the buzzer as the Spartans fell, 64-63, aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln on Friday night near San Diego.
Rising In-state 2024 OL enjoys Michigan visit, talking with Sherrone Moore
Michigan returned to the Big House this weekend and had a number of prospects in attendance including several rising in-staters. Canton (Mich.) Plymouth 2024 offensive lineman Idrys Cotton made an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor and left very impressed. “It was great,” Cotton told The Michigan Insider. “I really liked...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga's offense explodes in 91-38 win over Southern Utah
With the clock winding down before the end of the first quarter, Gonzaga women’s basketball guard Kayleigh Truong dribbled the ball near the top of the key as she surveyed the court for an open teammate. She found forward Yvonne Ejim, who proceeded to drill a 3-pointer from the left wing as the buzzer sounded.
Kentucky set for return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse
LEXINGTON - Just 243 days since Kentucky's stunning NCAA Tournament loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, John Calipari will take his team back to the scene of the crime. The No. 4 ranked Wildcats (2-0) will travel back to Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Michigan State Spartans will await for a 7:00 p.m. EST Champions Classic showdown.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Jim Harbaugh press conference: Michigan coach previews Illinois, Senior Day
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview his team’s upcoming game against Illinois. The Wolverines will host their final home contest of the season on Saturday at noon. The showdown will air nationally on ABC. Three weeks...
'I haven't had contact with any of them': Michigan, USC rumors took Allen by surprise
IOWA CITY — It wasn't about how poorly they played on special teams. It wasn't about how inept the offense looked. And it wasn't even about how they blew a chance to re-enter the Big Ten West Divison race with two games remaining. The most popular topic surrounding the...
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors
In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
KREM
U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln crew excited to see the fruits of their labor in the Armed Forces Classic
SAN DIEGO, California — This week, the flight deck of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln has been transformed from holding 42 aircrafts to a makeshift 5,000 seat stadium for Friday’s Armed Forces Classic game between No. 2 Gonzaga and Michigan State. The aircraft carrier will go from launching fighter...
KTVB
Here are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal. Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
'Closer than I anticipated': Spokane mayor boosts city charter after Prop 1 vote
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is hopeful that a measure to strip away her power to hire and fire legal counsel will fail, but the results of Tuesday’s election are still too close to call. “There was a lot of misinformation put out about Proposition...
Spokane's top 3 major construction projects almost complete
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers will be happy to know some of Spokane's major road construction projects are close to completion after months of road closures and delays. Right now, some traffic is already back to normal. The city of Spokane said the unusual fall weather came as a...
Spokane Valley finalizes legislative agenda with $33M funding request
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Valley City Council is set to adopt a 2023 legislative agenda on Tuesday that seeks more than $33 million in grants for local and state infrastructure projects. If the agenda is approved, Spokane Valley will ask for $5 million next year to complete...
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Employees evacuated from Amazon location in Spokane Valley due to fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A fire broke out at the Amazon Distribution Facility location in Spokane Valley, which resulted in 325 employees being evacuated from the building. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said units on the scene reported a fire in a recycling grinder and the attached large dumpster at the facility. SVFD says the fire has been contained to...
