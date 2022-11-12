Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Packers Let Fanbase Down at NFL Trade DeadlineFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Valley pays tribute to Veterans
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley residents honored veterans during a ceremony today. They say it is important to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who serve. Local Veterans say the purpose of Veteran’s Day is to celebrate and honor those who have fought for the freedom of Americans.
wearegreenbay.com
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March” shines a light on the mental health of veterans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a thousand people gathered for the tenth annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March”. Veterans marching say the event is the perfect opportunity to honor those who have lost their lives. Veterans supporting the march say they hope to uplift those who...
Fox11online.com
Man cleans gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner in honor of Veterans Day
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- A veteran is paying his respects to two prominent Brown County veterans by cleaning their gravestones. Todd Meyer, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force, noticed the gravestones of Austin Straubel and Milo C. Huempfner at Woodlawn Cemetery in Allouez looking weathered. Austin Straubel was the...
Hometown Hero: The marine behind the most ‘Benevolent Beard’
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – You might know him as the man with the most ‘Benevolent Beard’ in America. But there’s much more to Ryan Baudhuin’s story and it begins in the U.S. Marine Corps. “The Marine Corps is an attitude and you know, a swagger and that spoke to me directly. It’s a cult […]
wearegreenbay.com
Help build out the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha and support the community
(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed. Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help. Details from communityclothescloset.org:. PajamaRama registration is open!
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
Schmitt family donates over $122,000 for stage in Two Rivers to honor quartet
With the help of over 100 family members, on Monday, the quartet's family donated more than $122,000 towards the City of Two Rivers to help build a new stage in Central Park downtown.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Unnecessary Farce’ clicks
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The joke in “Unnecessary Farce” is … everything. That starts with the opening welcome announcement done with a Scottish brogue. And it ends with the last line, the title, done with a Scottish brogue. In between is a story dreamed up for...
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. “We would like to send thanks to Jesus “Chewy” Jauregui, who assisted in corralling...
wearegreenbay.com
Titletown’s ice skating rink opens for the season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your friends together and lace up the skates; the ice skating rink inside Titletown is now open for the season. According to Titletown’s website, daily skate passes go for $8, and rental skates cost $5. Those interested in a skating pass for the season can purchase one for $80.
Get to know Mac, our newest NBC 26 Today anchor
Get to know MacLeod Hageman. Nina Sparano takes Mac out to lunch in downtown Green Bay for a little Q&A, and Mac's most embarrassing TV moment.
wearegreenbay.com
Ashwaubenon High School presents: ‘Guys and Dolls’
(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment will have you singing some familiar tunes from a popular musical. Some of the cast and crew from Ashwaubenon High School’s presentation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ visited Local 5 Live with details on the show plus a sneak peak performance.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: ‘These Shining Lives’ powerful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong play, strong cast. Distilled, that is “These Shining Lives” in a presentation by Green Bay Community Theater. Based in true life, the story made headlines in the 1930s. Playwright Melanie Marnich personalizes the legalities, science and medicine around four women whose...
Door County Pulse
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
wearegreenbay.com
Repairs begin on Monday for major Oshkosh bridge, set to reopen at later date
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions. WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for...
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
wearegreenbay.com
‘If he sees this, thank you’: Paul’s Pantry gets massive donation after city employee’s quick thinking
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – From tragedy to triumph, a batch of fruit made its way to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on Friday. After a truck full of pears was rejected by a store because they tipped over inside, the truck driver was set to discard nearly five pallets of bagged, organic Bartlett pears.
Comments / 1