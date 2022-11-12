ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox Valley pays tribute to Veterans

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley residents honored veterans during a ceremony today. They say it is important to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who serve. Local Veterans say the purpose of Veteran’s Day is to celebrate and honor those who have fought for the freedom of Americans.
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Unnecessary Farce’ clicks

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The joke in “Unnecessary Farce” is … everything. That starts with the opening welcome announcement done with a Scottish brogue. And it ends with the last line, the title, done with a Scottish brogue. In between is a story dreamed up for...
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. “We would like to send thanks to Jesus “Chewy” Jauregui, who assisted in corralling...
Titletown’s ice skating rink opens for the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your friends together and lace up the skates; the ice skating rink inside Titletown is now open for the season. According to Titletown’s website, daily skate passes go for $8, and rental skates cost $5. Those interested in a skating pass for the season can purchase one for $80.
Ashwaubenon High School presents: ‘Guys and Dolls’

(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment will have you singing some familiar tunes from a popular musical. Some of the cast and crew from Ashwaubenon High School’s presentation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ visited Local 5 Live with details on the show plus a sneak peak performance.
Wisconsin National Guard arrives in a Black Hawk Helicopter at Shawano Middle School

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – To honor veterans with a celebration, Shawano Community Middle School landed a Black Hawk helicopter at the football practice field. Veterans were welcomed to breakfast early on Thursday in the school’s cafeteria before Brigadier General Joane Mathews addressed local veterans, students, staff, and community members.
Gerds/Review: ‘These Shining Lives’ powerful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong play, strong cast. Distilled, that is “These Shining Lives” in a presentation by Green Bay Community Theater. Based in true life, the story made headlines in the 1930s. Playwright Melanie Marnich personalizes the legalities, science and medicine around four women whose...
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
