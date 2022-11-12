Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Cold and dry days ahead
Skies were mostly sunny Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. These cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies will be with us through the middle of next week. Our lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens. A quiet weather pattern is expected for the next...
KFOR
Winter Weather Moves in Monday
After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
KFOR
An early Winter-Like storm system to bring heavy snow to portions of Oklahoma!
Good Morning! Winter Storm Warnings for western, southwestern and central Oklahoma generally to the west and southwest of OKC. A Winter Weather Advisory for OKC Metro. Heaviest snow in the Winter Storm Warning up to 6 inches! In the Winter Weather Advisory a trace to 2 inches on elevated surfaces. Temperatures will stay above freezing so that roads are mostly going to be wet in the Winter Weather Advisory including OKC. In the Winter Storm Warning roads could become slick and hazardous with heavier snowfall rates. The timing for OKC is a rain / snow mix starting around lunchtime and ending west to east early this evening. Stay tuned to the very latest updates since the track of this developing storm could still wiggle north or south.
cw39.com
Wet Monday with some severe storms | Where the strongest storms will form
HOUSTON (KIAH) — You’ll want to have an umbrella with you today as rain is back in the forecast. In fact, most areas will likely get wet this afternoon, and a few spots could even see severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center highlights most of Southeast Texas, including...
KOCO
WATCH: Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma
Winter weather is moving through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow has already started falling in parts of the state. Snow has accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command are tracking the wintry conditions. Open the video player above to watch their feed. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Looking at snow chances Monday as storms, wintry weather head into Oklahoma
Temperatures have dropped in Oklahoma following the cold front, with wind chills ranging from the teens to 30s in parts of the state. One thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat for snow on Monday. Below is what we know as...
Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems. Possible Flooding. Boonville could see up to...
WCVB
Snow possible in parts of New Hampshire on Sunday: Here's where flakes could fall
After a stretch of rain and unseasonably mild temperatures, New Hampshire could be in for a touch of winter. Much cooler air returns Sunday and with clouds and scattered showers, temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 40s. Up north, it will turn cold enough for rain...
First Lake Effect Snow of the Season Bringing Several Inches to CNY
Snow it begins. The first lake-effect snow of the season could bring several inches to Central New York, just in time for the Monday morning commute. Let's hope everyone remembers how to drive on snow-covered roads. Tropical storm Nicole dumped heavy rain throughout Central New York. It should move out...
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline
(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
NBC Bay Area
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday
Residents of South Louisiana should be aware of the potential threat of severe weather on Monday across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the I-10 corridor, from west to east across the bottom of The Boot at risk for strong to severe storms. This morning many...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
Does an Early Snowfall in Idaho Mean a Harsh Winter is Coming?
While winter doesn’t officially begin in 2022 until December 21st, we have already experienced one heavy snowfall that came weeks earlier than normal. What does that mean, if anything, for the upcoming winter season?. What Does The Recent Snowfall In Idaho Mean For the 2022-2023 Winter Season?. Some parts...
