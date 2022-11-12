Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near 94th Street and Cactus Road at around 1 a.m. The police reported that the driver of the motorcycle was unable to maintain control of his bike while going around a roundabout. The motorcycle crashed into a stone wall in the center of the roundabout.
AZFamily
Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
fox10phoenix.com
Waymo, self-driving ride-hailing service, now available in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Waymo, a fully autonomous ride-hailing service, is making its official debut for residents in downtown Phoenix. The self-driving cars had been available for trusted testers in the area, and after millions of miles tested in real life and in simulation, officials say Waymo One is all set for the public.
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60
MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating
PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
1 dead, 2 transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has died, and two were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix Thursday evening. The Arizona DPS said the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Loop 101 at 67th Avenue. Officials said the crash involved four vehicles, a utility truck,...
fox10phoenix.com
Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street
PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
AZFamily
Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
Newborn found dead in street near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street
A newborn was found dead on a central Phoenix street early Saturday morning near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
AZFamily
Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
northcentralnews.net
New accessible fishing dock unveiled
November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
AZFamily
At least one dead in crash on Loop 101 in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of Loop 101 is back open in Glendale because of a deadly crash on Thursday. It happened on the westbound side near 67th Avenue around 4 p.m. The Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a utility truck, a semi-truck and two other cars. One person had to be rescued from one of the cars.
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
