fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cool week ahead for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been a pretty windy Sunday across the state today. Wind gusts have been up to 46 mph in Show Low, 35 in Flagstaff and 26 in Phoenix. As a disturbance passes to the north, a little bit of snow is expected to fall north of Flagstaff throughout the evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Waymo, self-driving ride-hailing service, now available in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Waymo, a fully autonomous ride-hailing service, is making its official debut for residents in downtown Phoenix. The self-driving cars had been available for trusted testers in the area, and after millions of miles tested in real life and in simulation, officials say Waymo One is all set for the public.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Ten people badly hurt in fiery Mesa crash near US-60

MESA, Ariz. - Ten people were hurt in a fiery multi-car crash Sunday morning, the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said. First responders from Mesa and Gilbert responded to a crash near US-60 and Gilbert Road involving five cars, some catching fire. "Fire units extinguished the fire and mechanically extricated...
MESA, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Abandoned Phoenix school catches fire, department investigating

PHOENIX - An abandoned school in Phoenix caught fire over the weekend, the fire department said. Phoenix Police officers drove by Alfred F. Garcia Elementary School around midnight on Saturday, Nov, 12, near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road and saw the school almost fully engulfed in flames. They called dispatch to send firefighters.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dead newborn found lying on central Phoenix street

PHOENIX - A dead newborn was found lying in the street in central Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to an area near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 12 after someone called 911 to report a child in the roadway. "A fetus...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are both in the hospital after a serious motorcycle crash in north Phoenix on Sunday evening. Police say that just after 5 p.m. officers were called to a crash near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Officers and firefighters arrived and found a man and woman on the ground. The two were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, firefighters said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Driver goes around rail crossing arms, hit by train in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A driver in Surprise was injured when his SUV was hit by a train Saturday evening. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the senior citizen tried to drive around the lowered railroad crossing arms at the intersection of R.H. Johnson Boulevard, which is near Loop 303, and Grand Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his SUV was hit by a train. The man was the only one in the SUV. Rescuers had to pry open the roof to get him out of the crumpled SUV. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SURPRISE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

New accessible fishing dock unveiled

November 2022 — At the end of September, Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio, Parks and Recreation staff and Ability 360 unveiled a new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing dock at Papago Park. DiCiccio and the Parks and Recreation Department worked with The Mission Continues, a 9/11 veteran’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

At least one dead in crash on Loop 101 in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of Loop 101 is back open in Glendale because of a deadly crash on Thursday. It happened on the westbound side near 67th Avenue around 4 p.m. The Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a utility truck, a semi-truck and two other cars. One person had to be rescued from one of the cars.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
