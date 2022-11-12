Read full article on original website
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Comments On Pulling Out Of Scheduled Appearance, Tells Fans To Go Anyway To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won’t be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. “The Queen” took to social media on Friday to announce that she...
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
411mania.com
Major League Wrestling Announces Premiere of MLW Insider
Major League Wrestling announced that this Tuesday will see the premiere of their new weekly series MLW Insider with Alicia Atout. The series will be available on Pro Wrestling TV and MLW’s YouTube channel. “We’re excited to kick off a monster new season and give fans more MLW each and every week,. Alicia is the best interviewer in the game. From diving deep into hot topics as well as giving the real deal on scoops, you’ve got to watch MLW Insider,” stated MLW CEO Court Bauer. Atout is known for her previous work on YouTube as well as interviewing numerous figures in both the music and wrestling industries before being attached to this series.
PWMania
NWA Television Champion Tyrus Offers High-Praise For Wrestling Legend Austin Idol
Tyrus recently spoke with The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NWA Television Champion offered high praise for wrestling legend Austin Idol. He spoke about his fountain of experience and revealed his favorite traits. Featured below are some of the highlights...
wrestleview.com
New Tag Team Match Set For This Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on their website that Matt Riddle and Elias will team up to take on this Monday’s Raw to take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). Previously announced for Monday’s episode is Seth Rollins defending the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day, and The Miz to address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV.
PWMania
WWE Star Reportedly Praised for His Dedication to the Company Ahead of Crown Jewel
Drew McIntyre was reportedly “extremely sick” with the flu before his performance at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE, as was previously mentioned. McIntyre continued to keep up with his demanding schedule in WWE despite not feeling fully well, and it seems that this was noticed. According to Mike...
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, WWE Survivor Series, Jun Akiyama
*Full coverage of WWE Crown Jewel & New Japan Autumn Attack, business notes on both shows, how successful Crown Jewel was on Peacock, PPV, public interest and business notes on Autumn Attack, plus poll results and more. *What's next for WWE and New Japan. *Cain Velasquez granted bond, Daniel Cormier...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool”...
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
PWMania
Lacey Evans Teases Character Change Following SmackDown Loss
Lacey Evans is in an unusual position on the WWE roster because she hasn’t seen much action this year. Evans returned to SmackDown on September 9th as part of a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match with Natalya, Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li, with the winner challenging for then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. The fight was won by Rousey.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Reacts To Jeff Jarrett Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett has once again found himself in a position of prominence in a major wrestling company. This time the company is All Elite Wrestling. "Smacked Darby Allin with a guitar," WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on the latest "Kliq This" episode. "How old is Jeff? Is he 54?" Nash's co-host, Sean Oliver, pointed out that Jeff is 55, which made the 63-year old former WWE and WCW World Champion believe Jarrett can still compete.
ringsidenews.com
Abadon Injured During Indie Pro Wrestling Event
Abadon has been an excellent resource for All Elite Wrestling. The Living Dead Girl signed in 2020 with the up-and-coming promotion, and has majorly got time during AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation shows. Now, it appears she hit quite a roadblock. Abadon was in a AEW Women’s Title match with...
PWMania
MLW Fusion Results – November 10, 2022
The long awaited premiere for the new season of MLW Fusion got underway November 10th on Pro Wrestling TV. Jacob Fatu vs Real1 was billed as the main event for this week’s MLW Fusion. Also featured were Myron, Lince Dorado, La Estrella, and Mance Warner. These matches were taped...
PWMania
Top NJPW Star Makes Cameo as Voice Actor in Japanese Version of The Rock’s “Black Adam”
An event was held in Japan to promote the release of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Black Adam,” which will be released on December 2nd in the country. The Japanese dubbed version of the film featured voice actors, including former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. NJPW has a recap of the event, which featured Okada, who was joined on stage by Taiten Kusunoki and Maaya Uchida.
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Interested in Signing a Top Independent Star
According to reports, WWE is interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The company is looking to sign top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current World Champion of Warrior...
PWMania
Update on The Bloodline and War Games, Sami Zayn Missing WWE SmackDown, More
It appears that The Bloodline will face The Brawling Brutes in War Games at this month’s WWE Survivor Series. WWE had previously advertised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn for War Games, but their opponents have not been revealed. Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel and Veteran’s Day edition of SmackDown concluded with a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
PWMania
Official Press Release on Impact Wrestling’s Return to Canada
The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action. Get Ready, Canada … BCW Presents IMPACT Wrestling for its long-awaited return to Canada in the spring of...
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
AEW Issues Press Release Touting Full Gear Streaming on Bleacher Report
“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship;. AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
