ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Fleury posts 72nd career shutout, Wild edge Kraken 1-0
SEATTLE (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made NHL history and all he could do was smile at what it meant. “I think it just means I'm old, maybe,” Fleury said after getting a shutout against the 28th different team, the most by any goalie in NHL history. “I have been playing for a while, I guess.”
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
Parise scores in OT as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Columbus netminder Joonas Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Parise took a cross-ice pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau after untangling himself from a Columbus player in the neutral zone. A penalty was about to be called as Parise scored. “That goal is scored because of will and his work ethic,″ Islanders coach Lane Lambert said of the 38-year-old Parise. “A great play by him.”
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes
NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014.
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
FOX Sports
Nashville takes on Minnesota in Central Division play
Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday. Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
Yardbarker
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes
It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
