NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into in overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Sebastian Aho had two assists and Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves. In the extra period, Parise rifled a high shot past Columbus netminder Joonas Korpisalo for his fifth goal of the season and the 413th of his career, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. Parise took a cross-ice pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau after untangling himself from a Columbus player in the neutral zone. A penalty was about to be called as Parise scored. “That goal is scored because of will and his work ethic,″ Islanders coach Lane Lambert said of the 38-year-old Parise. “A great play by him.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO