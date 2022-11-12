Read full article on original website
Genevieve Rafferty
2d ago
Reynolds knows no shame. Ignore the children from Birth to 18. ( unless they have a private school voucher). And then scoop them up and incarcerate them in the new Multimillion $ new Juvenile Detention Center. Pushed through by the 3 Republicans on the Scott County Board of Supervisors in closed door meetings, protected by the Davenport downtown old boy's Club..Inner City Blues nothing new. Begun with the 1930's Redlining.
kzaddé
2d ago
Kim renalds taking money from the kids now ?? Not surprised . I can’t believe Iowans re elected her as gov
Daniel Harken
2d ago
Is there any thing a republican is good for aside from being a gulliable joke and a lying crook ?
KCCI.com
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa officials plan to overhaul the child welfare system
Iowa Health and Human Services officials said they have started the process to significantly update the state’s child welfare system. At the Council on Human Services meeting on Thursday, state officials said they are completely rebuilding their IT system and have hired an outside company to help overhaul their child welfare system.
Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans
My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Turning red: Iowa's independent voters still drive elections
Republicans dominated elections across Iowa Tuesday night, sweeping in a red wave and bucking the trend seen in other states, where Republicans underperformed expectations. Iowa Republicans ousted two long-serving Democratic incumbents at the state level, flipping the state treasurer and attorney general seats to Republican. By the unofficial vote tally, Democratic state auditor Rob Sand leads his race by a narrow margin, and his Republican challenger Todd Halbur said he will request a recount.
Sioux City Journal
Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?
There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
KCCI.com
Union Pacific denies veteran employees' request to have Veterans Day off
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Union Pacific Railroad did not allow its veteran employees in Iowa to take the day off on Veterans Day, even though it's Iowa law. State law says employers have to grant time off on Veterans Day, unless they notify the employee 10 days in advance.
Insiders: Why Iowa saw ‘red wave’ and how Democrats hope to rebuild
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — The Republican “red wave” of success hit Iowa but didn’t across the country. The 2022 election put Iowa Republicans in a position that they haven’t enjoyed since the election of 1954: The governor, both U.S. senators and all U.S. house members will be Republicans. The Insiders Segment […]
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
iheart.com
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
Daily Iowan
Red wave hits Iowa in clean sweep for Republicans holding federal office
Republicans swept nearly all statewide races on Tuesday night in what many candidates and voters called a “red wave” this midterm election. Despite the results, elected officials said that Iowa can still be a competitive state for both parties. As results rolled in on Tuesday night, Iowans saw...
ourquadcities.com
Ballot recounts for 3 Iowa counties completed
INDIANOLA, Iowa — Technical difficulties led to several counties recounting ballots all across the state and as of Thursday three of the recounts have been completed. Warren and Des Moines counties had technical issues that led to an administrative recount being called for by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Those recounts finished up on Thursday afternoon.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
How long does it take to finalize Iowa election results?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. While many elections end up being called before election night is even over — the election process is far from over. Following election night, state officials have to canvass for both county...
siouxlandnews.com
GOP candidate for Iowa auditor to ask for recount in race separated by 2,600 votes
The Republican candidate in the Iowa auditor race plans to ask for a recount, according to Iowa's News Now CBS affiliate in Des Moines KCCI. Democrat incumbent Rob Sand is leading the race by only 2,614 votes. Sand has 600,090 to Republican Todd Halbur's 597,476. Sand claimed victory on Twitter...
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
