USD men's soccer team one game from advancing to NCAA Tournament

The message from USD men’s soccer coach Brian Quinn to his players this week, with Saturday’s game at USF all that stands between them and an NCAA Tournament berth, has been simple: “Repeat what you’ve been doing.”

That wasn’t the message a year ago, when the Toreros were 2-15. But Quinn subtracted 19 players, added 20, changed tactical formations and flipped the attitude in what, with a win Saturday night, would amount to one of the most remarkable turnarounds in school history.

The Toreros (7-4-6) sit atop the West Coast Conference at 5-0-1, two points ahead of 5-1 Portland. Beat last-place USF (live stream available at wccsports.com ), and they claim the conference’s automatic NCAA berth as regular-season champions (the WCC doesn’t have a conference tournament). Tie or lose, and they’d need a Portland tie or loss at Pacific in a match that also kicks off at 7 p.m.

The 48-team field will be unveiled Monday. The first round is Thursday.

“There will be one of two emotions after the game: extreme elation or extreme disappointment,” Quinn said. “I don’t think it’s going to be anything in between.”

It would be the first NCAA Tournament appearance by a Division I men’s team from San Diego since 2016, when San Diego State went. The Toreros’ last trip was 2014, when it also had a slow start and rallied to win the WCC.

Quinn’s team endured a stretch of three wins in 26 games over the past two seasons, then trailed 1-0 at halftime at UC Riverside on Sept. 11. But the light bulb clicked on during the second half, and the 3-1 win started a run of 12 games with only one loss (and that was 4-2 at SDSU after being issued a controversial red card).

They’ve been downright dominant in the four games since, winning them by a combined 14-3. That includes a 4-1 win against then-No. 7 Portland two weeks ago at Torero Stadium. Now they get a USF team that is winless in the WCC at 0-4-2 (but has a 5-1 nonconference win at Cal).

“From this time last year until now, we’re in a completely different situation,” Quinn said. “At this time last year we were done. And now we’re down to the last game of the season with a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament. I’m proud of the kids, because nobody felt good. There was a lot of self-reflection and internal reflection with respect with what we needed to do.

“And we worked hard to get there.”





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .