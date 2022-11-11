Read full article on original website
gopoly.com
Ritter Named Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After becoming the first Mustang to qualify for the NCAA XC Championships since 2018, graduate student Jake Ritter has been named the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time in three weeks. An impressive 12th-place finish at the NCAA...
Cal Poly football gives up 72 points in blowout loss to Montana State
The Mustangs were dominated by the No. 3 team in the FCS.
gopoly.com
Cal Poly Baseball Team Announces 11-Member Recruiting Class
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly's 11-member baseball class of 2024 National Letter of Intent signees includes three southpaw pitchers and five players who are 6-foot-4 or taller. The class also includes a second transfer from Hancock College, lefty Luke Kovach, a Cabrillo High School graduate who will join...
Local players compete in Pickleball National Championships
Bonnie Sidwell takes home bronze medal in her division. – A number of Paso Robles Pickleball Club players qualified in this year’s USA Pickleball National Championships held in Indian Wells, Calif. Paso Robles club members that qualified this year were: Audrey Charles, Bonnie Sidwell, Sandy Simmons, Suzi Jianuzzi, Mike...
AOL Corp
Cold and windy week ahead for SLO County. Here’s when we might next see rain
Last week, a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. Locations in the Santa Lucia mountains between Cambria and Lake Nacimiento recorded over four inches of rain. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains...
MICHELIN Guide adds 8 Central Coast eats
On the Central Coast, at least eight restaurants here will be part of the upcoming MICHELIN Guide. These businesses are recommended by inspectors, but it does not mean they have a MICHELIN Star yet.
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
actiontourguide.com
What Should You Not Miss on the Pacific Coast Highway?
There are plenty of places along the PCH that you really shouldn’t miss, but if we had to pick one spot to recommend for your Pacific Coast Highway road trip, it would be Big Sur. In between the Monterey and San Luis Obispo areas is a long stretch where the road is nestled between the mountains and some gorgeous seaside cliffs. Big Sur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western United States for a reason, and no drive down SR-1 is complete without a leisurely trip through its winding cliffside roads. However, there are plenty of other spots where you should really take your time as well.
Overnight Hwy 101 lane closure in Arroyo Grande
On Monday evening November 14, there will be an overnight lane closure in Arroyo Grande, according to Caltrans.
Bruce Gibson widens lead in District 2 race as SLO County releases new vote counts
Here’s a look at the latest totals in races across San Luis Obispo County.
Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The show is called “Fiesta Mexicana” and it's a celebration of the beauty and joy of Mexican culture through music and dance. The post Fiesta Mexicana kicks off in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County housing development could add 1,289 homes. Why are neighbors opposed to it?
“Is it a fit?” one neighbor asked. “That’s kind of the question you got to ask yourself.”
drifttravel.com
Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California
The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
Change coming to SLO County school boards. Here’s where the latest vote totals stand
Six incumbents have been unseated by newcomers to the local school boards.
International Cab Franc Day celebration coming to Paso Robles
– The International Cab Franc Day celebration, honoring the genesis variety of Bordeaux, is announced for Dec. 4, in Paso Robles. This is a commencement effort, led by LXV Wine, Hope Family Wines, and J. Lohr, in what will be a series of events dedicated to experiencing Bordeaux varieties in Paso Robles.
calcoastnews.com
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
SLO City appoints new fire chief
The City of San Luis Obispo has named a new fire chief and he’s a familiar face to some on the Central Coast.
calcoastnews.com
DUI driver arrested after crash in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo police officers tracked down and arrested an individual who allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into a median and fled Wednesday evening. At about 7 p.m., a caller reported a car crashed into the median on Los Osos Valley Road near Prefumo Canyon Road and then drove away. The driver then turned onto Prefumo Canyon and into a mobile home park, according to police.
Denner Vineyards sold to Gallo Winery
Deal includes brand, tasting room, winery, 130 acres of vineyards. – E. & J. Gallo has purchased Denner Vineyards, according to a story by Wine Spectator, in a deal that includes “the brand, tasting room, and gravity-flow winery, plus 130 acres of vineyards in two of the most hailed subregions of Paso Robles: Willow Creek and Adelaida.” The winery has been a leader in the region for its red Rhône and Bordeaux-style wines. No purchase price was disclosed.
sitelinesb.com
Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern
••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
