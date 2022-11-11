ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gopoly.com

Ritter Named Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — After becoming the first Mustang to qualify for the NCAA XC Championships since 2018, graduate student Jake Ritter has been named the Mechanics Bank Cal Poly Student-Athlete of the Week for the second time in three weeks. An impressive 12th-place finish at the NCAA...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
gopoly.com

Cal Poly Baseball Team Announces 11-Member Recruiting Class

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly's 11-member baseball class of 2024 National Letter of Intent signees includes three southpaw pitchers and five players who are 6-foot-4 or taller. The class also includes a second transfer from Hancock College, lefty Luke Kovach, a Cabrillo High School graduate who will join...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
actiontourguide.com

What Should You Not Miss on the Pacific Coast Highway?

There are plenty of places along the PCH that you really shouldn’t miss, but if we had to pick one spot to recommend for your Pacific Coast Highway road trip, it would be Big Sur. In between the Monterey and San Luis Obispo areas is a long stretch where the road is nestled between the mountains and some gorgeous seaside cliffs. Big Sur is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the western United States for a reason, and no drive down SR-1 is complete without a leisurely trip through its winding cliffside roads. However, there are plenty of other spots where you should really take your time as well.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
drifttravel.com

Santa Ynez Valley adds two more restaurants to MICHELIN Guide California

The Santa Ynez Valley is now home to two more MICHELIN-rated restaurants after Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos and peasants FEAST in Solvang were recently added to the MICHELIN Guide California. Bar Le Côte and peasants FEAST were among the 37 “New” restaurants to be added to the MICHELIN Guide California.
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior

Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
TEMPLETON, CA
calcoastnews.com

DUI driver arrested after crash in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police officers tracked down and arrested an individual who allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into a median and fled Wednesday evening. At about 7 p.m., a caller reported a car crashed into the median on Los Osos Valley Road near Prefumo Canyon Road and then drove away. The driver then turned onto Prefumo Canyon and into a mobile home park, according to police.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Denner Vineyards sold to Gallo Winery

Deal includes brand, tasting room, winery, 130 acres of vineyards. – E. & J. Gallo has purchased Denner Vineyards, according to a story by Wine Spectator, in a deal that includes “the brand, tasting room, and gravity-flow winery, plus 130 acres of vineyards in two of the most hailed subregions of Paso Robles: Willow Creek and Adelaida.” The winery has been a leader in the region for its red Rhône and Bordeaux-style wines. No purchase price was disclosed.
PASO ROBLES, CA
sitelinesb.com

Three Openings: The Dutch Garden, Oat Bakery, and the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern

••• The Dutch Garden announced a reopening date of this Wednesday, November 16. At first, it will only serve lunch (11 a.m.-3 p.m.) Wednesday through Sunday. ••• And Oat Bakery‘s Old Town Goleta outpost is also due to debut this Wednesday. UPDATE: Some more info came in. “We are going to be open Wednesday through Saturday for now. With mostly breads, focaccia, hygge buns, and cookies. Plus offer/test a few light menus items—salads and sandwiches.” A grand opening, with a more permanent menu, will happen in the new year.
LOS OLIVOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy