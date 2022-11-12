SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Cold front bringing in coldest air of the season

An arctic cold front is moving in overnight, causing the weekend to feel frosty.

North Georgia has seen above-average temperatures for most of fall, and though we will remain above average on Saturday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. The sudden change in weather comes less than a day after Tropical Depression Nicole brought rain into the region.

“I cant underestimate how bizarre this all is. Having a hurricane and an arctic cold front within 24 hours of each other. Just very strange weather,” Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Glenn Burns said.

The cold front is steadily moving into the state from the west and most of us will wake up to temperatures in the high 50s. A low of 33 degrees and a high of 62 degrees are projected, but it’s unlikely we’ll reach the 30s. The chilly air will start reaching North Georgia by the afternoon and bring even cooler temperatures by Sunday.

What’s left of Nicole will have completely moved north of the state, but some rain is still expected Saturday in the morning and early afternoon. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane, left at least two dead and sent homes along the coast toppling into the Atlantic Ocean.

“We’ve had some pretty substantial rain across northern Georgia and the ground just soaked it up like a sponge,” Burns said.

https://twitter.com/NWSAtlanta/status/1591192896287682560

By Sunday, we’ll see a high of 51 degrees and a low of 33 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain low and stay there for the rest of November, before dipping down once again as we move into the latter half of fall.

“It is the coldest air so far this season. Cold enough to bring snow to Oklahoma,” Burns said.

