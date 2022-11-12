ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Shooting investigation underway in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are trying to get a suspected shooter, who is refusing to exit his residence, to come out after a shooting in Chollas View Monday, police said. The call was reported just before 6:15 a.m. near 735 44th street, according to the San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
news3lv.com

Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Sunday. Around 11:25 a.m., a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC San Diego

Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old

A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
LA MESA, CA
8newsnow.com

Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 8

Eastbound lanes shutdown on Coronado Bridge after multi-car crash

CORONADO, Calif. — All eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge were shutdown Sunday evening following a multi-crash, according to the Coronado Police Department. According to CHP logs, dispatchers received reports of a crash around 2:30 p.m. involving several vehicles that hit each other traveling eastbound on the Coronado Bridge. When...
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Crashes Into Several Parked Cars

A driver crashed his SUV into several parked cars after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the Grant Hill area Friday. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver told officers he fell asleep and then his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
CARLSBAD, CA
