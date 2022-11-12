Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Neighbors in Chula Vista react to violent house party that turned deadly
Neighbors describe young people scattering, jumping over fences and streaming out of a home, where a house party had been going on for hours.
Shooting investigation underway in Chollas View
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are trying to get a suspected shooter, who is refusing to exit his residence, to come out after a shooting in Chollas View Monday, police said. The call was reported just before 6:15 a.m. near 735 44th street, according to the San Diego...
Sheriff searching for suspect in Encinitas shooting
The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting that happened near the intersection of Via Cantebria and Via Ultimo in Encinitas.
1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the southwest valley. On Sunday, at about 11:25 a.m., police received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on West Russell Road at the intersection of South Torrey Pines Drive. Investigators said the...
LVMPD: 28-year-old woman dead after crash in Spring Valley area
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported one woman dead from a crash on Russell Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Sunday. Around 11:25 a.m., a 2009 Porsche was traveling westbound on Russell Road in the center turn lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive. A Suzuki was traveling eastbound on Russell in the right-most travel lane, approaching the intersection of Torrey Pines Drive.
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old
A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
Police: 3 people stabbed at skate park in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of three people at Craig Ranch Park. Police said officers responded to the skate park area of the park just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers found 3 people suffering from apparent stab wounds. All 3 were...
Update: Missing Las Vegas 10-year-old found safe, police say
Las Vegas boy, 10, missing since Sunday morning
Eastbound lanes shutdown on Coronado Bridge after multi-car crash
CORONADO, Calif. — All eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge were shutdown Sunday evening following a multi-crash, according to the Coronado Police Department. According to CHP logs, dispatchers received reports of a crash around 2:30 p.m. involving several vehicles that hit each other traveling eastbound on the Coronado Bridge. When...
Driver Crashes Into Several Parked Cars
A driver crashed his SUV into several parked cars after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the Grant Hill area Friday. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver told officers he fell asleep and then his...
Violent bicyclist smashes teen's windshield in Carlsbad
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A frightening case of violent road rage involved two teens and a bicyclist in Carlsbad this week. The teens said the cyclist chased them down the street, tried to pull them out of the car and punched their windshield leaving a large crack. “He started tugging...
LVMPD asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting
Las Vegas police are asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street on Wednesday.
Thieves steal dozens of cars from Las Vegas airport as some security measures fail
Thieves have stolen dozens of cars parked at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport as records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show the garages’ surveillance and security systems do not always work.
Las Vegas woman takes plea in California doctor's beating death
A former model charged in the beating death of a California doctor whose body was found in a car trunk outside Las Vegas has accepted a plea agreement.
Former Las Vegas corrections officer battered ex-wife following previous domestic violence arrests
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer who was previously accused of battering his ex-wife in two separate incidents was convicted of domestic violence against her after being arrested again last month.
Las Vegas police: DUI driver was going 81 mph before killing son, injuring father in crash
A suspected drunk driver who killed a man and injured his father on Tuesday was driving nearly double the speed limit moments before impact, Las Vegas Metro police said.
Police: Pregnant juvenile hit by car in North Las Vegas, critically injured
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pregnant juvenile was hit by a car and seriously injured in North Las Vegas on Friday night, the city's police department says. Officers responded to the area of Losee Road and Winder Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m., near Shadow Creek Golf Course. A...
