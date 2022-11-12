Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Monday’s weather: Sunny and breezy with colder temps moving in, high of 43
After a record high of 74 on Saturday, cooler-than-normal weather persists today, with highs in the low 40s, about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Blustery with northwest winds of 10-20 mph making it feel like the mid-30s. Ample sunshine today should help offset the chilly and blustery conditions. Snow Atop...
manchesterinklink.com
Sunday’s weather: Hit-or-miss showers, high of 50
Yesterday’s high of 74 broke a record the old record of 66 set in 2012 & 2020. A frontal system will bring a period of hit-or-miss showers today, followed by colder and blustery conditions tonight into early next week. Say It Isn’t Snow. Our first taste of wintery...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester’s Hitchcock wins Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) honored prominent Manchester businessman and entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award for his leadership and support of New Hampshire’s community colleges. On November 3, surrounded by a large gathering of business, civic, political leaders and friends, the former chairman of the CCSNH board was recognized at a celebration at Manchester Community College.
manchesterinklink.com
The State We’re In: Election 2022 wrap-up
Click the link above to watch the full interview on NH PBS’s The State We’re In. Voters went to the polls Tuesday to select their choices for a variety of state and federal races in the midterm election. What happened, and what does it mean? The State We’re In host Melanie Plenda talks about the election’s results and what it means for Granite Staters. Joining the discuss is Anna Brown, the Director of Research and Analysis for Citizens Count and host of the podcast ‘$100 plus Mileage,’ Granite State News Collaborative Reporter and founder/editor of Granite Memo Stephen Porter, Assistant Editor of Manchester Ink Link Andrew Sylvia, and State House Reporter for the Keene Sentinel Rick Green.
manchesterinklink.com
Healthcare workforce shortages at catastrophic levels
MANCHESTER, NH – The acute shortage of healthcare workers in NH prior to the pandemic has become a crisis in the wake of the Great Resignation. “We had seen a decline in licensed nursing assistants prior to the pandemic,” says Brendan Williams, president and CEO of the NH Health Care Association, a membership organization that supports health care and long-term care organizations. “Prior to the pandemic, we had a crisis. Now we have a catastrophe when it comes to finding workers.”
Comments / 0