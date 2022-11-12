Click the link above to watch the full interview on NH PBS’s The State We’re In. Voters went to the polls Tuesday to select their choices for a variety of state and federal races in the midterm election. What happened, and what does it mean? The State We’re In host Melanie Plenda talks about the election’s results and what it means for Granite Staters. Joining the discuss is Anna Brown, the Director of Research and Analysis for Citizens Count and host of the podcast ‘$100 plus Mileage,’ Granite State News Collaborative Reporter and founder/editor of Granite Memo Stephen Porter, Assistant Editor of Manchester Ink Link Andrew Sylvia, and State House Reporter for the Keene Sentinel Rick Green.

