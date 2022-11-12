Officials attempting to curb environmental crimes in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Multiple agencies are teaming up to better enforce environmental laws in the state. It’s a move that’ll aim to stop crime against the earth.
The New Mexico State Environment Department and the Environmental Protection Agency created the environmental crimes task force to investigate companies and people who could be polluting the environment and violating state law.Vandals break into Albuquerque church leaving thousands of dollars in damages
The task force will work with state, federal, and tribal agencies across the state through those investigations.
