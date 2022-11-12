ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Students show off work at Seven Rivers Undergraduate Research Symposium

By Leah Rivard
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Undergrads gathered to share research projects at the annual Seven Rivers Undergraduate Research Symposium on Friday.

45 students from 8 area universities set up posters and did presentations to explain their work.

Many of these are senior thesis projects.

Others are the culmination of a summer undergrad research fellowship.

From biology to music and culture, there’s something interesting for everyone.

“You don’t have to be in the science field to appreciate all of the research that has been done,” said Amanda Tranberg, an undergraduate student at Viterbo University. “It’s for everyone.”

These projects can kickstart research-based careers.

“The goal here is that they’ll be able to take this work that they’ve done here and go to regional or national conferences,” said Charlie Lawrence, the coordinator of undergraduate research at Viterbo.

Awards were given to poster presentations that got the largest amount of votes from other participants.

Faculty also judged the students who did presentations on stage and handed out awards to the best science and non-science-based research.

