Saint Louis, MO

More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant

The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall. More St. Louis businesses broken into, including …. The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
ELLISVILLE, MO
Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Cool Valley

COOL VALLEY, Mo. (KMOV) – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been called to assist with the investigation into a Sunday night homicide in Cool Valley. Normandy officers were notified that shots had been fired at a gas station in the 1700 block of Florissant Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers could not find any shooting victims at the scene at that time.
NORMANDY, MO
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks

The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
BARNHART, MO
A Place to Call Home: Chris and Mikail

ST. LOUIS — 13-year-old Chris and 10-year-old Mikail have bright futures ahead of them. Mikail wants to go into the army and Chris wants to start his own business. Like many siblings in foster care, these two brothers live in separate homes. They are hoping to find one forever family. Chris and Mikail also have a little wish. They would like to spend the day together at Dave and Busters. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of their lives or granting their little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Pappy’s Smokehouse targeted in smash and grab burglary

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Suspects broke into Pappy’s Smokehouse in Midtown St. Louis late Thursday night and took a cash drawer. The break-in happened just before midnight. Police say the suspects threw an object at a glass door before they took a cash drawer and change. Officers later found the cash drawer in the parking lot and are trying to determine if there was any cash inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local company wants to 'fog out' smash-and-grabs

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — In a few weeks, several St. Louis companies will install fog machines as a way to prevent smash-and-grabs. Scott Bader owns Spencer Commercial Cleaning. While cleaning up a ransacked Walgreens following riots in 2020, Bader started to research security methods. His research took him to the U.K. where fog machines were being used to thwart thieves in seconds.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV’s Maurice Drummond receives Living Legends award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - KMOV’s Maurice Drummond received the Living Legends award on Saturday from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists. Drummond has worked in St. Louis for decades and currently anchors News Four This Morning with Claire Kellett.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

