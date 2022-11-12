ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Four Anthony Davis Trades for the Lakers to Ponder

I’m going to be honest with you—is an Anthony Davis trade anything more than a social media fantasy at this point? Probably not. Is that going to stop us from speculating about some fake trades the Lakers should consider? Definitely not! Los Angeles is 3–10 as of this writing, the fourth-worst record in the league, even after AD’s monster, 37-point, 18-rebound effort in a win over the Nets on Sunday. For all the talk of trading Russell Westbrook, it’s possible trading Davis could bring back enough talent to build a coherent roster around LeBron James. (Bron, of course, can’t be traded this season due to the extension he signed over the summer.) And for a team this bad, all options should be on the table.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Awakens To Dominate Nets, L.A. Wins 116-103

Your Los Angeles Lakers actually won a game! Against a decent Brooklyn Nets team! With LeBron James sidelined!. Anthony Davis exploited the Nets' undersized frontcourt, which thinned out even more after starting center Nicolas Claxton left with a left eye contusion. The Nets surrendered 116 points this evening, having not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Joel Embiid in Great Spirits After Dominating Utah Jazz

Lately, it’s been difficult to gauge the physical state of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. After the big man underwent multiple surgeries in the offseason and battled plantar fasciitis weeks ahead of training camp, the star center wasn’t in optimal shape to begin the season. Mix in the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Sunday

After getting off to a hot start this week with a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks for their lone road game on Thursday. Although the Sixers teased a possible comeback after a rough start, they were unsuccessful. With...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ESPN

Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy