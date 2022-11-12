ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

More snow on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Another round of snow showers are headed to Indiana this week–here’s when you need to be ready:. It will be coming up quick. Early Tuesday morning, we’ll start to see mixed precipitation. By the time you wake up Tuesday for the work commute, expect light snow for central and northern portions of the state. Mixed precipitation and rain showers to the south. Tuesday morning commutes may be slick and dangerous at times. Keeping in mind, temperatures will be freezing.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Operation Football regional championship scores - Nov. 11, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores in Friday night's regional championship games across Indiana. Watch the highlights with Dave Calabro at 11 p.m. on Operation Football!. Lawrenceburg at Southridge (Sat.) Class 2A. Andrean 30, Lafayette Central Catholic 12. Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Bluffton 6. Linton 60, Lapel 24. Evansville Mater Dei...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values continue to rise

The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Cold with snow chances Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have been gradually squeezing the nice mild air out of our state throughout Friday. Have warm winter clothing on hand for the weekend as well below normal temperatures are expected. We’re also tracking some snow for Saturday as well. Friday night: We are in...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Festival of Trees returns to Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Celebrate the Christmas season at the Indiana Historical Society for the annual Festival of Trees. Visitors will see 75 decorated trees from families, companies and organizations across Indiana. “Our Festival of Trees is a must-attend annual event, and we are so excited to bring it back...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking snow showers and tumbling temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off warm with temperatures still mild, highs will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Cold air is moving in for the afternoon and we have a few chances of snow showers in the next 7 days. Falling temperatures this afternoon. A cold front...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Two arrested following police chase through 3 Indiana counties

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday after leading police on a vehicle pursuit through three counties, the Indiana State Police says. Shorty after 3 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a Home Depot in Seymour after receiving reports of an attempted theft. When officers arrived the suspects left the property in a U-Haul truck.
SEYMOUR, IN
wboi.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
KOKOMO, IN
Current Publishing

Races for US rep, state senate, two state reps come to fruition

In races for U.S and state seats encompassing the Boone County area, three incumbents reclaimed their seats for State Senate District 29, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 and State Representative District 24, while a new Republican nominee will represent Indiana House District 25. Although early results showed Republican Alex...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy