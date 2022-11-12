ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Chico Carter Jr.’s last-second shot delivers South Carolina over Clemson

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDteH_0j811tGa00

Chico Carter Jr. hit a turnaround jumper with 0.3 seconds remaining to give South Carolina a thrilling 60-58 win over Clemson, earning first-year head coach Lamont Paris his first victory in the rivalry series Friday in Columbia, S.C.

Clemson got PJ Hall back earlier than originally expected, but the veteran big man’s return wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell to the Gamecocks for the second time in their past three meetings.

South Carolina (2-0) led by 11 at the half but Clemson (1-1) would slowly claw its way back into it, finally tying it up at 58-58 on Brevin Galloway’s pair of free throws with seven seconds left in the game. That would set up the final heroics from Carter on the other end.

In front of a lively home crowd, the Gamecocks got a big night from Carter, who led the team with 16 points, including making 4 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Freshman sensation GG Jackson pitched in with 12 points and Jacobi Wright added 10. Jackson also added eight boards and two steals.

South Carolina shot just 34.4 percent on the night but owned the glass, outrebounding Clemson 50-32, with 19 of those coming on the offensive end.

Hall led the Tigers with 15 points in his season debut, going 7 of 12 from the floor. Chase Hunter added 13 points and Hunter Tyson pitched in with 10, shooting 2 of 5 from behind the 3-point line.

After hitting six of their first nine shots to open the game, Clemson went cold, having multiple extended scoring droughts in the first half. The Tigers would hit on just four of their final 19 shots from the field before halftime and the Gamecocks went on a 14-2 run to give South Carolina a 35-26 lead at the break.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Billy Napier said after Florida hammered South Carolina

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators hammered the South Carolina Gamecocks 38-6 on Senior Night. The Gators were firing on all cylinders Saturday night, including not allowing an offensive touchdown by the Gamecocks offense. South Carolina’s lone score came on a fake punt, touchdown pass. Napier’s offense was led...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Carter comes up big in Gamecocks win over the Tigers

Guard Chico Carter turned in a solid performance for South Carolina which was capped with a big time shot with 0.8 seconds left in the game that would give his team a 60-58 win. After Clemson tied the game at 58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds...
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict goes for first SIAC title in school history Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Tigers will go for the SIAC Championship Saturday, when they take on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers at 2 p.m. in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, with a tape-delay rebroadcast on ESPNU on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Live stats will be available here.Tickets will be available at the gate.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
FLORENCE, SC
thewoodrufftimes.com

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs

We are the Wolverines: The Untold Stories That Shaped One of South Carolina’s Greatest High School Athletic Programs. High school sports are the lifeblood of cities and towns here in the South. Communities build identities around the success of the local high school teams, which bring prestige and recognition and instill pride and togetherness in those who fervently support them. Woodruff, South Carolina, is no different and has for decades been respected as one of our state’s greatest representations of what it means to be a successful small-town athletic program. (Books are not shipped directly to you. They will be available for pickup at the book signing)
WOODRUFF, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy