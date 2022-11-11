ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
