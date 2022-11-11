Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
Where Is Brittany Smith, Who Was Convicted Of Killing The Man She Says Raped Her, Today?
Brittany Smith was trying to get her life back together in January of 2018 when she agreed to let an old friend—who she had recently reconnected with—stay at her Alabama home for the night. But the decision would lead to fatal consequences. Brittany has alleged that once inside...
Former Playboy Model Enters Alford Plea In Beating Death Of 71-Year-Old Psychiatrist She Had Been Romantically Linked To
California psychiatrist Thomas Burchard had traveled to Las Vegas to cut Kelsey Turner off financially when he was beaten to death by Turner and her boyfriend, authorities alleged. Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner has pleaded guilty to killing a 71-year-old psychiatrist who was found dead in the trunk of an...
Texas Dad Gets Life Sentence For Gunning Down Wife, Their Kids In 2021
“I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton told emergency dispatchers about his wife, Tamara, and their teenagers Kyndel and Evan in February 2021. A Texas father accused of fatally shooting his wife and two children before torching his family home has admitted to the triple murder. Michael Paton,...
'Queens' Own Jeffrey Dahmer' Sentenced To 20 Years For WWI Vet's 1976 Murder
Martin Motta pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter in the murder of George Seitz, who left for a haircut in 1976 and never returned. Motta, his barber, admitted to stabbing Seitz in the head, dismembering the body and disposing of the parts around his neighborhood in Queens. A man will...
Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
Prosecutors Won’t Charge Oregon Man Who Killed Landlord Dressed As Michael Myers
The unidentified former tenant allegedly killed Justin Valdivia, 46, with a “saberlike” sword in September after his former landlord ambushed him wearing the iconic mask from the slasher franchise “Halloween.”. A Portland man who used a sword to kill his ex-landlord, who, at the time, was disguised...
Aspiring Country Singer Sentenced To Nearly A Year Probation For Shooting Homeless Man
Katie Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation for shooting a homeless man in Nashville during an argument five years ago. An aspiring country singer who shot a homeless man during a confrontation on Nashville’s famed Music Row was sentenced to nearly a year of probation.
North Carolina Parents Arrested After 9-Year-Old Boy Found In Dog Cage Outside Home
Davidson County, North Carolina deputies found the 9-year-old son of Jonathan Starr in a padlocked dog kennel outside a home owned by Starr's aunt, Shelley Barnes, that the three shared with the boy's four siblings and his stepmother, Sarah Starr. Three North Carolina family members have been jailed after authorities...
California Woman, Boyfriend Charged In 'Sibling Rivalry' Murder Of Her Sister And Newborn Niece
Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her newborn daughter, Celine, were allegedly murdered in their sleep by her sister, Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, and Yerelly's boyfriend, Martin Arroyo-Morales, in September. A California woman and her boyfriend have been arrested after allegedly confessing to gunning down her sister and her newborn niece more than a month...
911 Call Of Vegas Woman Allegedly Confessing To Killing Her Mother Released
Hend Bustami, who awaits extradition to Nevada to face charges of killing her mother Afaf Hussanen last week, is allegedly the person who alerted authorities to the murder. A Las Vegas woman who faces charges that she killed her mother allegedly called 911 and confessed to the crime before fleeing to California.
Washington Mom's Muffled Screams Can Be Heard In 911 Call Before Husband Allegedly Tried To Bury Her Alive
Chae An pleaded not guilty to attempted first-degree murder and first-degree domestic violence kidnapping in court, where a 911 call made by his estranged wife was played, Tuesday morning. A Washington mother’s muffled screams can be heard on a harrowing 911 call she made before she was allegedly buried alive...
Alabama Residents Arrested In Florida For Abduction Of Teen Girl
Coby Jordan and Molly Jarrett — who was dressed like a D.C. superhero at the time of her arrest — have been charged with false imprisonment, robbery and battery in a case involving an underage victim. Two Alabama residents have been charged with false imprisonment in Florida after...
Judge Vacates Conviction Of Virginia Woman Found Guilty Of Murdering Mother, Sister
Megan Hargan was convicted of murdering her mother and sister and attempting to stage the crime scene to look like a murder-suicide. On Wednesday, a judge overturned her conviction after finding a juror acted inappropriately when trying to test whether such a suicide was even possible. A woman accused of...
New Delays In Trial Of Georgia Woman Who Shot Black Driver In Diabetic Shock
Hannah Payne has claimed self-defense in the shooting of Kenneth Herring, who was driving to the hospital when she confronted him at gunpoint, believing he was drunk. The trial of a Georgia woman accused of shooting a Black driver to death after he had an accident with no injuries on May 7, 2019 was postponed after her lawyer failed to show up in court.
Arizona Man Allegedly Mutilated Eldery Air Force Veteran Roommate With Chainsaw He Later Pawned
Human remains were found in the blades of a chainsaw 58-year-old Thomas Wallace sold to a pawnshop for $50 after he allegedly murdered his 80-year-old roommate. An Arizona man who allegedly killed his 80-year-old roommate later sold the chainsaw police suspect he used to dismember his victim to a pawnshop, authorities said.
Suspect In California Dentist’s ‘Heinous’ Murder-For-Hire Plot Dies In Police Custody
“This is not a case about race or hate,” Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said following the death of dentist Lili Xu, whose partner has been accused of orchestrating her killing. A 73-year-old retired financial advisor accused of orchestrating the murder-for-hire plot of his girlfriend, a prominent Oakland dentist,...
Pair Who Preyed On Gay Men Stabbed Iowa Teacher As His Daughter Slept In Next Room
On February 13, 1988, 17-year-old Jennifer Eaton woke up and found her home in Des Moines, Iowa in a disarray, which was unusual. Her father, Franklin “Ken” Eaton, a 41-year-old public school teacher, kept their apartment spotless. But not today. Plants were knocked over, cassette tapes were in...
Alleged Florida Clown-Face Killer Denied Bond Ahead Of Cold Case Murder Trial
Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing up like a clown and murdering her then-lover's wife, Marlene Warren, at the couple's south Florida home in 1990. She was arrested in 2017 and maintains her innocence. A judge has ruled that Sheila Keen-Warren should not be freed from jail ahead of her...
Woman Caught Plotting To Kill Boss — Then Murders Her Stepfather While Out On Bail
Judy Naylor wanted money badly — so badly she was caught up in murder plots not once, but twice. Judy was born in 1965 and grew up around Robeson and Cumberland Counties in North Carolina. She had a troubled home life. While she was close with her younger brother, Kenneth, her father had a drinking problem and her mother struggled with mental illness.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0