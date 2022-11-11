Election: Wiley holds lead but Price inches closer as district attorney's race still too close to call

Read full article on original website
oaklandside.org
Loren Taylor still leads, but Oakland mayor’s race tightens
The gap between the top two candidates in the Oakland mayor’s race appears to be slowly shrinking as more ballots are counted, meaning the outcome of the election will probably remain unknown for days to come. The registrar has counted approximately 62,000 ballots in the mayor’s race so far....
Fewer than 3K votes separate 2 key S.F. races a week after Election Day
Fewer than 3,000 votes separate candidates in two of San Francisco's most closely watched elections a week after Election Day. Ann Hsu, one of Mayor London Breed's three appointees to The City's board of education following the February recall, wasn't among the top three vote-getters in the race for full terms on the San Francisco Board of Education with 15,500 ballots left to count as of Tuesday afternoon. Hsu trailed...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Reverses Slide in SJ Mayor’s Race; Chavez Running out of Time and Votes
After seven days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan widened his lead slightly in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 4,256-vote margin, an increase of 625 votes, after three straight days of losing ground to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, according to unofficial results reported Monday.
oaklandside.org
In Oakland school board races, leading candidates are cautiously optimistic
The leading candidates in each of the three races for the Oakland Unified School District board maintained their positions following the latest release of votes from the Alameda County registrar on Monday afternoon—one with a comfortable lead, and the two others locked in tight contests. In District 2, retired...
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
NBC Bay Area
Two South Bay Mayoral Races Still Too Close to Call
Two South Bay mayors’ races remained too close to call Monday, almost a week after the Midterm Elections. Santa Clara County election workers counted thousands more ballots, votes that will ultimately decide the tight San Jose mayoral race between Cindy Chavez and Matt Mahan. While Mahan continued to lead...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
calmatters.network
Momentum continues for Pleasanton Unified's Measure I, now 0.38% from lead in latest election count
Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I is less than half a percent away from getting above the minimum 55% of votes needed to pass, according to Monday night’s updated election results tally. The $395 million general obligation bond, which has trailed the threshold since Election Night, continued gains...
calmatters.network
Ex-Alameda vice mayor Tam leading county supervisor race
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam remains ahead in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to unofficial results updated as of Thursday afternoon. In the two-candidate race for District 3, Tam had 54.95% of the vote compared to...
sanjoseinside.com
One Race Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab pulled ahead and away from initial front runner Lily Mei, mayor of Fremont. With an estimated 40,000 votes to be counted,...
NBC Bay Area
Leaked Text Messages Prompt Push to Delay New Police Chief in Berkeley
There is a cloud hanging over the confirmation of Berkeley's interim police chief. Leaked texts are alleging a police officer made disparaging remarks about the unhoused and people of color and now, a battle is brewing over what the chief may have known about it. “I don’t think we’re at...
Honey Mahogany concedes San Francisco District 6 race to Matt Dorsey
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Incumbent District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey is set to secure a four-year term on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Challenger Honey Mahogany conceded the race for Dorsey’s seat Monday night, she announced on Twitter. Dorsey was leading Mahogany with 7,122 first-place votes to her 5,938 when she conceded, according to […]
What Bay Area election results we’re still waiting on
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While it became clear over the weekend that the Democrats will keep control of the United States Senate after last week’s midterm elections, many key Bay Area races have not yet been settled six days out. Here’s what has and hasn’t been decided in the marquee contests. Jenkins wins SF DA […]
Voters elect a 19-year-old Stanford student to the local high school board
A 19-year-old Stanford sophomore, Sathvik Nori, is set to become the youngest member of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees. Nori, who graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in 2021,was elected over Jo-Ann Byrne Sockolov, a consultant at Transform Collaborative, to represent the district’s area D, which includes Atherton, much of Menlo Park and parts of Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. As of the Nov. 14 update from San Mateo County, Nori has expanded a significant advantage over his opponent, leading 57% to 43%, a gap of more than 1,400-votes.
Why some San Jose residents didn’t vote in midterm election
A lack of trust in the political system and time to research candidates kept some Santa Clara County residents from voting in this month’s midterm election, saying daily responsibilities put this year’s contests on the back burner. Some residents said selecting San Jose’s next mayor, Santa Clara County’s...
kalw.org
Martinez elected as Richmond’s first Latino mayor
Martinez received about 36 percent of the vote, beating out runner-up Shawn Dunning by less than a thousand votes. Former two-time mayor, Nat Bates, finished a close third. In January, Martinez will succeed Mayor Tom Butt, who held the office for 28 years. Richmond’s population is about 44-percent Latino. The...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
calmatters.network
Santa Clara County cement facility shuttering for good
A massive cement plant near Cupertino that has run afoul of regulators thousands of times will be shuttered permanently. Lehigh Southwest Cement Company said it will not restart its cement kiln at its 3,510-acre Permanente Quarry and Cement Plant. The company’s property is located largely in the hills of unincorporated Santa Clara County, with portions of the site in Cupertino and Palo Alto.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
