Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
Saturday – Shots Fired At Hugh Ellard Park
7:25 pm – Officials responded to shots fired at Hugh Ellard Park. No reports of any injuries at the time. 8:44 pm – An officer was requested to Wendy’s for a dispute between two individuals.
Carroll County man accused of killing 63-year-old
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies said a man was killed during a shooting in Carroll County on Friday, November 11. The shooting happened around 8:46 a.m. just off of Highway 35, north of Teoc Road. Carroll deputies discovered Arthur Skinner, 63, of Vaiden, deceased. They said 22-year-old Jatarrius Rias, of Coila, was also at […]
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
Assault, trespassing and other recent arrests
On 11-9-2022, Lauren Love, a 41 year old w/f from Kosciusko, was arrested for Simple Assault and Possession of Controlled Substance on Monroe Street by Officer Jarvis Latiker. On 11-8-2022, Richard Williams, a 44 year old b/m from West, was arrested for Trespassing on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
Flora woman pleads guilty to committing COVID-19 relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora woman pleaded guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Wednesday. According to court documents, Tarshuana Thomas, 34, fraudulently applied for two PPP loans due to claiming to be a sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. Thomas received $12,586, which...
Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000. DEMETRIC K BROOM, 29, of Lena, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $500, $60,000. OTIS R CALHOUN, 50, of Forest, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia,...
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
Wednesday in Leake: Several Small Fires Reported
2:57 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call reporting a break-in that occurred at a residence on Crane Road. 11:52 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire on the side of the roadway on Hwy 35 North near the singleton area. 3:04 p.m....
Fentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Pills – Kosciusko Police Department Warns Public
The Kosciusko Police Department wants to make the public aware of a lethal drug that could be on its way to our area in the form of counterfeit pills. “We’re concerned about the safety of our children and the public. We want everyone to be aware of what’s out there and to know what they’re actually taking when they take it. One pill can kill you.” says KPD Investigator, Greg Collins.
Pet owner claims Rankin Co. Animal Control euthanized her dog by accident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Every time I think about it too much, I cry about it. Because I don’t know where she is. She doesn’t know what happened to me just like I don’t know what happened to her.”. Constance Marrow says her family is one...
In four days, 2 million lights — including 32-foot-tall Barbie display, dinosaurs, monster trucks — will delight Mississippi families with holiday display
Four days and counting until Mississippi residents can enjoy a holiday display filled with more than 2 million twinkling lights including a 32-foot-tall animated Barbie display, life-sized prehistoric dinosaurs and Big Foot monster trucks. Starting Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Brandon Amphitheater will be transformed into...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
Former Leake Deputy Jailed for Evidence Tampering
The former Leake County deputy sheriff at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September turned himself in Monday. Sheriff Randy Atkinson says Justin Moore is facing 31 counts of evidence tampering. Moore surrendered to agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at the Leake County Sheriff’s Office and was jailed in Neshoba County with his bond set at $155,000. He would have to wear an ankle monitor if he’s released.
