ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Runnin’ Utes cruise past Bakersfield, 72-44

By Dana Greene
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IE3cZ_0j80zHUa00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Two games into the season, and the Runnin’ Utes have two blowout victories.

Gabe Madsen scored a career-high 25 points as the Utah men’s basketball team cruised past Cal State Bakersfield Friday night, 72-44.

Madsen made 8 of 14 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 from three-point range, as the Utes raced out to a 36-23 halftime lead and blew the game open in the second half.

Ben Carlson added 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Brandon Carlson poured in 12 points and pulled down 7 boards.

Runnin’ Utes cruise in season opener, 89-48

Wilguens Exacte Jr. contributed 10 points for the Utes, who improved to 2-0 on the young season.

The win marked the first time the Runnin’ Utes have held opponents to under 50 points in back-to-back games since 2015 when it held UCLA (Jan. 4) and Colorado (Jan. 7) to 39 and 49 points, respectively, per the Stat Train.

Rollie Worster dished out a team-high six assists.

Utah shot 48.1 percent from the field, while the defense held the Roadrunners to just 29.8 percent shooting.

The Runnin’ Utes led wire-to-wire, leading by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Antavion Collum led Bakersfield with 14 points.

Utah next hosts Idaho State Monday night at the Huntsman Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

BYU falls to #19 San Diego State, 82-75

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – BYU had a 10-point lead on #19 San Diego State midway through the second half, but the Cougars could not hold it. Laedon LaDee scored 26 points and Darrion Trammell added 21 to help the Aztecs beat BYU 82-75 on Friday night. “I thought we attacked really well in the first […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC4

Weber State rolls past Idaho State, 45-7

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The #10 Weber State football team forced three Idaho State turnovers and got back on the winning track with a 45-7 win over the Bengals Saturday afternoon in their home finale at Stewart Stadium.  The Wildcats improved to 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Big Sky play with one regular season […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Tavion Thomas leads Utah past Stanford, 42-7

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The #13 Utah football team took care of business Saturday night against Stanford. Now it’s time for the biggest game of the year. Tavion Thomas, whose role was greatly reduced the last several weeks, returned to his starting running back job and rushed for a career-high 180 yards and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jazz 4-game winning streak ends against Wizards

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz spectacular start to the season hit a road bump Saturday night against the Washington Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, former University of Utah star Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night, ending Utah’s four-game winning […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Lehi, Timpview advance to 5A state championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Just like in 6A, the top two seeds in the 5A high school football playoffs will play for the state championship. Lehi and Timpview both won their semifinal games at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday and will play for the title next week. The undefeated Pioneers handed Stansbury its only […]
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Yassmin goes from Down Under to touchdowns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team started the season with two of the best tight ends in the country in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid. But because of injuries to both players, unheralded junior Thomas Yassmin has been thrust into the limelight, and he has come through. Growing up in Australia, […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Joel Embiid scores 59 as Jazz drop second straight game

PHILADELPHIA (ABC4 Sports) – Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. Embiid has clearly rounded back into form over the last week after recovering from an illness. The reigning NBA […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Desert Hills, Morgan, San Juan, Layton Christian win state titles

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Desert Hills High football team capped a busy day of state championship game, winning the 4A title over Crimson Cliffs, 30-14. Leading 9-0 at the half, the Thunder scored 21 second half points, highlighted by a 90-yard kickoff return by Cyrus Polu. Beau Wall and Tydon Morris added […]
MORGAN, UT
ABC4

Corner Canyon, Skyridge to play for 6A title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The top two 6A high school football teams in 6A are going to play for the 6A championship. Corner Canyon and Skyridge each pulled away for semifinal wins Thursday afternoon at Rice-Eccles Stadium. In the first game of the day, Corner Canyon used two special teams touchdowns to beat […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Jazz improve to 10-3 with 125-119 over Atlanta

ATLANTA (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz became the first team in the NBA to 10 wins by erasing a double-digit deficit in the second half to defeat the Atlanta Hawks, 125-119. The Milwaukee Bucks equaled the feat later in the night, winning its 10th game with an overtime win over Oklahoma City. Lauri Markkanen […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Late three-pointer lifts BYU past Idaho State, 60-56

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It was more of a struggle than expected, but the BYU men’s basketball team pulled out a 60-56 win in its season opener over Idaho State. Down 56-55 with ten seconds left, Spencer Johnson drilled a three-pointer, his only attempt from beyond the arc all game long, to give the […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Utah State runs away from UVU, 75-58

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Sean Bairstow scored 19 points, while St. Joseph’s transfer Taylor Funk scored 18 points and pulled down 14 rebounds in his Utah State debut, as the Aggies ran away from Utah Valley in its season-opener, 75-58. “That was just fun,” Bairstow said. “There’s not really much else to say, that […]
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Jazz score season-high in 139-116 blowout win over Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Jazz are feasting on Los Angeles area teams right now. Lauri Markkanen scored 13 of his 23 points in the third quarter, while Jordan Clarkson scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half, as the Jazz beat the L.A. Lakers for the second time in four […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Runnin’ Utes cruise in season opener, 89-48

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Craig Smith is trying to re-establish a winning culture at Utah, and judging by his team’s season opening performance against Long Island, the Runnin’ Utes may be on their way. Branden Carlson scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots, as Utah blew past the Sharks […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy