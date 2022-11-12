Runnin’ Utes cruise past Bakersfield, 72-44

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Two games into the season, and the Runnin’ Utes have two blowout victories.

Gabe Madsen scored a career-high 25 points as the Utah men’s basketball team cruised past Cal State Bakersfield Friday night, 72-44.

Madsen made 8 of 14 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 from three-point range, as the Utes raced out to a 36-23 halftime lead and blew the game open in the second half.

Ben Carlson added 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Brandon Carlson poured in 12 points and pulled down 7 boards.

Wilguens Exacte Jr. contributed 10 points for the Utes, who improved to 2-0 on the young season.

The win marked the first time the Runnin’ Utes have held opponents to under 50 points in back-to-back games since 2015 when it held UCLA (Jan. 4) and Colorado (Jan. 7) to 39 and 49 points, respectively, per the Stat Train.

Rollie Worster dished out a team-high six assists.

Utah shot 48.1 percent from the field, while the defense held the Roadrunners to just 29.8 percent shooting.

The Runnin’ Utes led wire-to-wire, leading by as many as 30 points in the second half.

Antavion Collum led Bakersfield with 14 points.

Utah next hosts Idaho State Monday night at the Huntsman Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

