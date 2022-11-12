ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

UK cops flak over carbon-neutral pledges

By VÃ©ronique DUPONT, ISABEL INFANTES, Paul ELLIS, Adrian DENNIS, AHMAD GHARABLI
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a1pRn_0j80yxEN00
Sunak was criticised for initially saying he wouldn't attend the UN climate change talks /AFP

As world leaders and environmental experts meet at the COP27 climate change talks in Egypt, last year's host Britain is under scrutiny about its commitment to tackling global warming.

London has ambitious long-standing targets to help try to stop the increase in temperatures and has enshrined in law its 2050 pledge for carbon neutrality.

It has vowed under the Paris agreement to cut carbon emissions by 68 percent by 2030, compared with 1990 levels.

Nevertheless, ministers have come under fire from environmental pressure groups and the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC), a UK body which advises the government.

- 'Way off track' -

Green lobby groups gave the government, headed by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a mixed reception and urged a raft of policy changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GP06_0j80yxEN00
Green campaigners have welcomed Sunak's reimposition of the ban on fracking /AFP

"The UK is currently way off track for meeting its legally binding climate targets," said Mike Childs, director of policy at Friends of the Earth England.

"Sunak made a good start to his tenure as prime minister last month by reintroducing the fracking ban.

"But there are many important decisions Mr Sunak and his government have to make to show real climate leadership."

Sunak, who took office just three weeks ago, swiftly restored a fracking ban that was controversially lifted by his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss.

At the same time, Britain has sought to ramp up renewable energy and curb coal.

"We are ahead of many nations on cutting our CO2," Doug Parr, chief scientist at Greenpeace UK, told AFP.

"However, much of this reduction is attributable to the decline of coal and the increase in renewables."

The CCC, in its most recent report, declared: "Tangible progress is lagging the policy ambition."

It cautioned that "important policy gaps remain", including the need to reduce demand for fossil fuels.

And the advisory body noted that CO2 emissions in Britain had in fact increased by four percent in 2021 from the previous year.

- Coal mine -

In a faltering start to his premiership, Sunak first said he would not attend COP27 due to pressing domestic commitments.

He was then bounced into a U-turn after former prime minister Boris Johnson, whom he helped to oust, said he was going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCRtB_0j80yxEN00
Johnson and Truss authorised North Sea oil and gas drilling despite green opposition /AFP

Critics contend Sunak did little to tackle the climate emergency in his previous role as finance minister in Johnson's administration, which preceded that of Truss.

Green campaigners want Sunak to scrap proposals for Britain's first new deep coal mine in decades.

The controversial project, in Cumbria, northwestern England, has long faced outcry from environmental campaigners.

And it is in sharp contrast to Britain's commitment to scrap dirty coal-powered electricity generation by October 2024.

"Friends of the Earth and others are urging the government to make coal history by refusing planning permission for the mine," said Childs.

He added they were also strongly opposed to more oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, which Johnson and Truss had authorised in the teeth of green opposition, particularly from direct action protest groups such as Just Stop Oil.

Campaigners also want Sunak to allow more onshore wind power and increase energy insulation support for homes across Britain.

And they have urged the Treasury to adapt tax policies to incentivise companies and households to emit less damaging carbon dioxide, particularly by introducing an expanded windfall tax on the profits of energy producers.

Yet campaigners remain unconvinced of the new PM's approach to climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJX5a_0j80yxEN00
Environmentalists are taking direct action to try and stop new fossil fuel exploration /AFP

Green spending was slashed on most energy efficiency projects before the Ukraine conflict and the explosion of domestic fuel prices, they argue.

The CCC wants the government to align its net-zero goal with curbing the cost of living, particularly via increased efficiency measures such as better home insulation, to soften the blow of rising bills.

"So far, Rishi Sunak's attitude to climate action has been lacklustre," Parr concluded.

"As chancellor, Sunak failed to even mention climate change in major economic statements or conference speeches.

"And as prime minister, he only appeared at COP27 after being pushed into attending."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Sunak: Climate change will ravage our planet without urgent action

Rishi Sunak has told a Cop27 reception hosted by the King that the world will experience “more human suffering” if we continue to allow “climate change to ravage our planet”.The Prime Minister is attending Cop27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt next week after a U-turn but Charles will miss the gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists.The King has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn he told the Cop26 talks in Glasgow that the world has had enough of talking and commitments needed to be put into practice.But the “soft power” diplomacy of the monarchy will...
The Independent

‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD

Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
CNET

'It's Abhorrent': Activists Condemn Rise in Fossil Fuel Reps at COP27 Climate Talks

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As world leaders gather in Egypt this week to engage with scientists, nongovernmental organizations, activists and other experts to decide how best to wean society off its fossil fuel dependency, there is one set of guests at the party who are not entirely welcome.
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
US News and World Report

Erdogan Says Russian Withdrawal From Kherson Is a Positive Step

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russia's decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday. Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.
CNET

Climate Change Has a Cost. The World Wants the US to Pay Its Share

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. As the two-week-long United Nations climate summit COP27 kicked off in Sharm-El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday, climate experts and small and developing countries celebrated an early victory. After 27 years of UN-led climate negotiations and 30 years of activist campaigns, the issue of compensation for victims of the climate crisis has made it onto the agenda for the first time.
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
Washington Examiner

The Taiwan war may be the next world war

"This Ukraine crisis that we’re in right now, this is just the warmup," Navy Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, said at a conference last week. "The big one is coming. And it isn’t going to be very long before we’re going to get tested in ways that we haven’t been tested [in] a long time." Such analysis is not new, but for a serving admiral to voice it so openly is.
AFP

AFP

92K+
Followers
35K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy