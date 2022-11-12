ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Commuters on edge after man slashed at Union Square subway station

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0j80yrw100 For many, the New York subway system is their lifeline, but the city's latest subway slashing at the Union Square station is unsettling.

"I just want to make it home safe, I don't want to get slashed in the face," said Julisa Posada.

Police were called to the N/Q/R train platform just before 4 p.m. Friday to find a man with a gash on his face.

Investigators say the 27-year-old victim refused medical treatment but told officers he got into an argument with someone. That person slashed him in the face before taking off with his backpack.

With more riders back on the trains, officials report that crime is rising. Transit crime this year, compared to transit crime last year is up by 40 percent.

"It's terrifying and I'm a New Yorker from Texas, so it scares me even more," said Jocelyn Rausch.

New Yorkers say they have growing concerns every time they hear of subway crime, and they are at ease when they see officers and they want more of them.

Comments / 11

Guest
2d ago

Yeah we safe. Everyone who feels unsafe is just hysterical. Gov Hochul said so and 600,000 voters said she is right, otherwise they wouldn’t have elected her.

Reply(1)
6
strawberry
2d ago

I don't know who voted for her but I didn't and they need to do something about all this crime I'm scare for my kids Riding the train to and from work I pry God cover them in the blood of Jesus... Amen

Reply
3
Chris Randall
2d ago

and they voting for the Dems? record inflation, out of control crime....ywah that makes sense???

Reply
4
 

