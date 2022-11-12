Seaport to transform into Snowport a ‘Magical Winter Wonderland’

BOSTON — Boston’s Seaport will once again transform into a winter wonderland for the holidays, including a European-style open-air market that will showcase over 120 small businesses, many of which are female and minority-owned.

The fourth annual Snowport opened on Friday and will run through December 31. The experience will showcase festive foods, large-scale outdoor winter games, a holiday wreath and tree market, plus the annual Light Up Seaport tree lighting on Dec. 2,

The newly added Holiday Market will feature locally made gifts, including holiday ornaments and items from Christmas in Boston, luxury African-inspired accessories from Tafari Wraps, alpaca throws and vintage-style apparel from Dove and Donkey, plus sweets from Chequessett Chocolates, coffee from Happy Beans Roaster, and more.

See the full list of vendors on the Snowport website.

Snowport, at 88 Seaport Blvd., will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. The market will extend hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

