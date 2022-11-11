ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, November 12, 2022: Bag Candy & Cards For Seniors & Veterans At Library; Vendor Fair At KofC Hall

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of November 13, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, November 13, 2022. Sunday, November 13, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, November 14, 2022. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Red Cross Announces Upcoming Blood Drives In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MA — The American Red Cross is conducting the following upcoming blood drives in Wilmington:. Thursday, November 17, 2022, 2pm-7pm — Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue) Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1pm-7pm — Wilmington Masonic Lodge (32 Church Street) Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2pm-7pm...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Kids Invited To Meet Santa & His Elves At Town Hall On December 1

WILMINGTON, MA — Santa and his elves have reserved Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6pm to 7:30pm, to visit with Wilmington boys and girls. Join us in Wilmington Town Hall (Room 9) as we welcome this holiday season with the Annual Santa’s Workshop. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture this special moment!
WILMINGTON, MA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts

The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Wilmington Apple

Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association

WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

Shawsheen Tech Announces New Director Of Data Assessment & Admissions

BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District is pleased to announce Hallie Larocque as its new Director of Data Assessment and Admissions. This position has been vacant since July 1, when her predecessor Jenna Lesko was voted Shawsheen’s new Business Manager. Hallie’s first day at Shawsheen was November 7.
BILLERICA, MA
Wilmington Apple

LETTER: Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty Explains Why He’s Supporting A New Senior Center & New Town Hall/School Admin Building

Below is a message from Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty:. The upcoming Special Town Meeting, on Saturday, November 19th @ 9:00 a.m., will be considering three Warrant Articles approved by the Select Board. At the 2020 Annual Town Meeting voters approved under Articles 14 and 15, the appropriation of...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: Geraldine A. Elmore, 90

BILLERICA, MA — Geraldine A. Elmore, age 90, wife of the late John M. Elmore, died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lowell General Hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Cambridge, MA, August 11, 1932, daughter of the late Daniel H. and Catherine G....
BILLERICA, MA
cambridgeday.com

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from a pie-based fundraiser to open art studios

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from a pie-based fundraiser to open art studios. “The Moving Wall” Vietnam Veterans Memorial around the clock at the Great Lawn at Assembly Row, 399 Revolution Drive, Somerville. Free. This is the final day of a visit by a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Grief counselors and volunteers will be present to help visitors 24 hours a day. Information is here.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Wilmington Apple

Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online

Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
Wilmington Apple

Watch The Latest Videos From Wilmington Community Television: Sports & TV Shows

Below are links to the videos published by Wilmington Community Television during the past week:. Highlights From Wilmington High School Girls Soccer Game vs. Springfield’s High School of Commerce. Watch HERE. Full Game: Wilmington High School Girls Soccer Game vs. Springfield’s High School of Commerce. Watch HERE. Full...
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy