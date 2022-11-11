5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Saturday, November 12, 2022: Bag Candy & Cards For Seniors & Veterans At Library; Vendor Fair At KofC Hall

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Monday, November 14, 2022: Select Board To Meet; Comedy Play At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are things to do in Wilmington on Monday, November 14, 2022:. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s Community Hall. Read the agenda HERE. The Wilmington Select Board meets at 7pm in Room 9 of Town Hall. Read the agenda HERE....
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, November 13, 2022: Open House At Town Museum, A Cappella Concert
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, November 13, 2022:. The Town Museum (430 Salem Street) is holding its monthly Open House this Sunday from 2pm to 4pm. Free tours of the building are offered to visitors. The Merrimack Valley A Cappella Chorus...
Wilmington Apple
What’s Happening At Town Meetings This Week? (Week of November 13, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — According to the Wilmington Town Clerk’s calendar, there are several town board, committee and commission meetings scheduled for the week of Sunday, November 13, 2022. Sunday, November 13, 2022. No Meetings. Monday, November 14, 2022. The Wilmington Housing Authority meets at 4:30pm in Deming Way’s...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Boosters Association To Hold Fundraiser At Habit Burger Grill On November 16
WILMINGTON, MA — Grab dinner at Habit Burger Grill in Wilmington (196 Ballardvale Street) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 3pm to 8pm, and 20% of your bill will be donated to the Wilmington Boosters Association. Make sure to show the flyer below (printed or on your phone) to the cashier when ordering.
Wilmington Apple
Red Cross Announces Upcoming Blood Drives In Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MA — The American Red Cross is conducting the following upcoming blood drives in Wilmington:. Thursday, November 17, 2022, 2pm-7pm — Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall (112 Middlesex Avenue) Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 1pm-7pm — Wilmington Masonic Lodge (32 Church Street) Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2pm-7pm...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington DPW Employees Donated $1,300 To Give 10 Grocery Gift Cards To Local Families In Need
WILMINGTON,MA – The Wilmington Department of Public Works is proud to announce that $1,300 in employee donations was raised toward the 2022 Holiday Grocery Gift Card Giveaway, which was more than quadruple our goal of $300. As a reminder, to give back to the community and to help promote...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Kids Invited To Meet Santa & His Elves At Town Hall On December 1
WILMINGTON, MA — Santa and his elves have reserved Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 6pm to 7:30pm, to visit with Wilmington boys and girls. Join us in Wilmington Town Hall (Room 9) as we welcome this holiday season with the Annual Santa’s Workshop. Don’t forget to bring your camera to capture this special moment!
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Massachusetts
The Bay State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Plymouth County, you might just want to visit.
Wilmington Apple
Donate Unwanted Clothes, Household Textiles & Small Household Goods At Wilmington Senior Center On Nov. 27-29 To Benefit Alzheimer’s Association
WILMINGTON, MA — Community members in Wilmington and surrounding areas are invited to participate in a collection event to help promote awareness and fight Alzheimer’s disease by donating clothes and other items this month. Residents are encouraged to drop off bags and boxes at the Wilmington Senior Center from Sunday, November 27, 2022 to Tuesday, November 29, 2022. All donations will help the community repurpose and recycle items while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
Wilmington Apple
Shawsheen Tech Announces New Director Of Data Assessment & Admissions
BILLERICA, MA — Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School District is pleased to announce Hallie Larocque as its new Director of Data Assessment and Admissions. This position has been vacant since July 1, when her predecessor Jenna Lesko was voted Shawsheen’s new Business Manager. Hallie’s first day at Shawsheen was November 7.
Wilmington Apple
LETTER: Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty Explains Why He’s Supporting A New Senior Center & New Town Hall/School Admin Building
Below is a message from Wilmington Finance Committee Chair John Doherty:. The upcoming Special Town Meeting, on Saturday, November 19th @ 9:00 a.m., will be considering three Warrant Articles approved by the Select Board. At the 2020 Annual Town Meeting voters approved under Articles 14 and 15, the appropriation of...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 6 to Nov. 12
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. There were 435 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 952-square-foot home on Baldwin Street in Worcester that sold for $410,000.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: Geraldine A. Elmore, 90
BILLERICA, MA — Geraldine A. Elmore, age 90, wife of the late John M. Elmore, died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Lowell General Hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Cambridge, MA, August 11, 1932, daughter of the late Daniel H. and Catherine G....
cambridgeday.com
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from a pie-based fundraiser to open art studios
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from a pie-based fundraiser to open art studios. “The Moving Wall” Vietnam Veterans Memorial around the clock at the Great Lawn at Assembly Row, 399 Revolution Drive, Somerville. Free. This is the final day of a visit by a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Grief counselors and volunteers will be present to help visitors 24 hours a day. Information is here.
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill; Greenhouse reopens for dining; Lab & office building sold for $4.2M
We visit the new Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill at Natick Mall. The Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill has just opened on the second floor food court at Natick Mall, so we paid the new restaurant a visit for lunch on a weekday afternoon. There was a short line, and it moved quickly.
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex DA Marian Ryan Launches ‘Digital Citizenship Academy’ To Combat High Schoolers’ Consumption Of Fake News Online
Below is a press release from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office:. WOBURN, MA — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan recently announced the forging of a strategic partnership between her Office and the California-based Digital Inquiry Group (“DIG”) to create a “Digital Citizenship Academy”. The program will offer high schoolers in Middlesex County best-in-class, research-based critical thinking and reasoning training to both protect them from falling victim to online disinformation and misinformation — and to prepare them to become leaders in the restoration of our democracy.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once. Long before his days as a standup, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as the...
Wilmington Apple
Watch The Latest Videos From Wilmington Community Television: Sports & TV Shows
Below are links to the videos published by Wilmington Community Television during the past week:. Highlights From Wilmington High School Girls Soccer Game vs. Springfield’s High School of Commerce. Watch HERE. Full Game: Wilmington High School Girls Soccer Game vs. Springfield’s High School of Commerce. Watch HERE. Full...
WCVB
Massachusetts home built in 1738 up for sale: Here's how much it's listed for
NATICK, Mass. — A Massachusetts home that predates the American Revolution and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale in Natick. The 284-year-old home at 1 Frost St. is on the market for $1.25 million. The 3,253-square-feet antique home has four bedrooms and three full baths.
Bright Nights and Winterlights in Mass. up for best holiday lights display
Two Massachusetts light display are in the running to be voted the most favorited holiday lights display in the country. Bright Nights in Forest Park and Winterlights in Stockbridge, Canton and North Andover are in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best favorite holiday lights display. “For many...
